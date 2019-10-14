Week in sports
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge, the marathon world record holder, celebrates after a successful attempt to run a marathon in under two hours in Vienna, Austria, October 12. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Simone Biles of the U.S. in action on the uneven bars apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Washington Nationals relief pitcher Sean Doolittle reacts after game five of their NLDS playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, October 9. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka, October 13. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A man wearing a LeBron James jersey wraps himself with a Chinese national flag outside the Mercedes-Benz Arena before the NBA exhibition game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers in Shanghai, October 10. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta in front of Trieste harbour, Italy, October 13. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Calgary Flames center Sean Monahan chases the puck during the third period against the Dallas Stars, October 10. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during their Euro 2020 qualifier against Luxembourg, October 11. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Green Bay Packers receiver Jake Kumerow lays on the turf with the ball looking at the pylon after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys, October 6. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals players celebrate after game five of their NLDS playoff series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, October 9. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
France's Blaise Matuidi and Antoine Griezmann celebrate winning their Euro 2020 qualifier match against Iceland in Reykjavik, October 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japan's Isileli Nakajima and team mates celebrate at the end of their Rugby World Cup match against Scotland in Yokohama, October 13. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Netherlands' Luuk de Jong scores their second goal against Northern Ireland during their Euro 2020 qualifier match in Rotterdam, October 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Iranian women attend Iran's World Cup Asian qualifier against Cambodia at the Azadi stadium in Tehran, October 10. Iranian women watched the country's national soccer team for the first time in 40 years, celebrating their long-awaited access to the...more
China's Xijing Tang in action on the floor apparatus at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 10. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A view of Colombia fans inside the stadium during their international friendly match against Chile in Alicante, Spain, October 12. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei wins the women's marathon at the Chicago Marathon, setting a new world record, October 13. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Belgium's Youri Tielemans in action against San Marino during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels, October 10. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Gold medalist Simone Biles of the U.S. during the medals ceremony at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 12. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
