Week in sports
Turkey players salute after Kaan Ayhan celebrates scoring their first goal against France in their Euro 2020 qualifier, October 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Washington Nationals celebrate in the locker room after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals in game four of the NLCS playoff series at Nationals Park, October 15. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lays on the turf following a leg injury in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos, October 17. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jeff Teague drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in Milwaukee, October 17. Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
France's Sebastien Vahaamahina hits Wales' Aaron Wainwright with his elbow during their Rugby World Cup quarter final match in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Houston Astros right fielder George Springer reaches for a 2-run home run hit by New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu during the ninth inning in game six of the ALCS playoff series in Houston, October 19. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones collides with New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier as they skate for the puck in the third period in Columbus, October 19. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Wales' Gareth Bale celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff, October 13. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
England's Ross Barkley scores their third goal against Bulgaria in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Sofia, Bulgaria, October 14. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
A Japan fan reacts after their Rugby World Cup quarter final match against South Africa in Oita, Japan, October 20. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Leicester City fans pay their respects to mark the first anniversary of a helicopter crash which claimed five lives including the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha during their match against Burnley, October 19. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins attempts to catch a pass as Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Marquis Wilson defends during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium,October 19. The play was ruled incomplete. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY...more
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford scores their first goal against Liverpool, October 20. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A protester dribbles a basketball over pictures of China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam during a gathering in support of NBA Houston Rockets' team general manager Daryl Morey, in Hong Kong, October 15. REUTERS/Umit...more
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty in action against Southampton in Wolverhampton, October 19. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Greece's Evangelos Pavlidis celebrates scoring their first goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Athens, October 15. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and forward Juan Toscano-Anderson in the second half half at Staples Center, October 16. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 126-93. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY...more
England's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their third goal against Bulgaria during their Euro 2020 qualifier, October 14. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
The Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game six of the ALCS playoff series in Houston, October 19. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Barcelona streets ablaze as Catalan separatists protest
Unrest intensifies in the Spanish city of Barcelona after the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.
Will and Kate in Pakistan
Prince William and and wife Catherine highlighted the UK's 'unique bonds' with Pakistan during a five-day visit to the South Asian nation, the first trip by a...
Bernie Sanders draws thousands in comeback rally
U.S. presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders returned to the campaign trail on Saturday, three weeks after suffering a heart attack.
Chile declares state of emergency amid riots
Santiago and other Chilean cities have been engulfed by several days of rioting as protests over an increase in public transport costs prompted President Sebastian Pinera to declare a state of emergency.
Turkey attacks Kurds in northeast Syria
Our latest photos from northeast Syria as Turkey agrees to pause its offensive in Syria for five days to let Kurdish forces withdraw from a "safe zone" Ankara had sought to capture.
Protests sweep Lebanon as fury at ruling elite grows
Tens of thousands of protesters demand the removal of a political elite they accuse of looting the economy to the point of breakdown.
Bosnia's lady in red
Zorica Rebernik, obsessed with the color red, has spent four decades surrounding herself with her favorite hue in Bosnia and Herzegovina.