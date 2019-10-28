Week in sports
Tiger Woods holds a winning trophy as he celebrates winning the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club, east of Tokyo, Japan October 28. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in game four of the World Series at Nationals Park, October 26. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, October 25. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws the ball off his leg after fielding an infield single hit from Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during game two of the World Series, October 23. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY...more
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against SK Slavia Prague during their Champions League group match in Prague, October 23. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi is checked into the boards during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, October 26. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Norwich City's Kenny McLean in action with Manchester United's Scott McTominay, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Houson's Minute Maid Park,...more
Next Slideshows
Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting
Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an...
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked...
Catalan separatists protest in Barcelona
Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that...
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Fast-moving California wildfires force thousands to flee
About 3,000 people were battling the Kincade Fire, the worst of more than a dozen major blazes that have damaged or destroyed nearly 400 structures, and prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a statewide emergency.
Defying crackdown, thousands of Iraqis keep protesting
Thousands of Iraqi protesters stood fast in Baghdad's central Tahrir Square on Sunday, defying a bloody crackdown that killed scores over the weekend and an overnight raid by security forces seeking to disperse them.
Chile in state of emergency as protests rage
Chile is hit with more protests despite President Sebastian Pinera's pleas for forgiveness and announcement of ambitious reforms to quell unrest that has rocked the country.
Catalan separatists protest in Barcelona
Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine Catalan separatist leaders for between nine and 13 years for their role in a 2017 failed independence bid, a decision that triggered mass protests in the region and left the future course of the dispute uncertain.
When lightning strikes
Dramatic images of electrical storms.
Protesters form human chain across Lebanon
Protesters formed a human chain across Lebanon on Sunday, the eleventh day of unprecedented rallies against politicians accused of corruption and steering the country toward an economic collapse unseen since the 1975-90 civil war.
Greta Thunberg takes climate protest to North America
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, who sailed to New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel, stages 'climate strikes' and appeals to political leaders as part of her tour of North America ahead of a U.N.-sponsored climate conference in Santiago, Chile, in December.