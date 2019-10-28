Edition:
United States
Mon Oct 28, 2019

Week in sports

Tiger Woods holds a winning trophy as he celebrates winning the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club, east of Tokyo, Japan October 28. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Tiger Woods holds a winning trophy as he celebrates winning the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club, east of Tokyo, Japan October 28. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Tiger Woods holds a winning trophy as he celebrates winning the Zozo Championship, a PGA Tour event, at Narashino Country Club, east of Tokyo, Japan October 28. Kyodo/via REUTERS
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa in action with Athletic Bilbao's Inigo Cordoba in Madrid, October 26. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the Swiss Indoors Basel final against Australia's Alex de Minaur, October 27. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in game four of the World Series at Nationals Park, October 26. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in game four of the World Series at Nationals Park, October 26. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos celebrates hitting a two run home run against the Washington Nationals in game four of the World Series at Nationals Park, October 26. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Josh Taylor celebrates winning his fight against Regis Prograis at London's O2 Arena, October 26. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with South Africa's RG Snyman during their Rugby World Cup semi final in Yokohama, Japan, October 27. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Los Angeles Rams' Nick Scott before their game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, October 25. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, October 25. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving grabs a rebound against the New York Knicks at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, October 25. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws the ball off his leg after fielding an infield single hit from Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during game two of the World Series, October 23. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws the ball off his leg after fielding an infield single hit from Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during game two of the World Series, October 23. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws the ball off his leg after fielding an infield single hit from Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman during game two of the World Series, October 23. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2019
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring their ninth goal to complete his hat-trick against Southampton, October 25. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against SK Slavia Prague during their Champions League group match in Prague, October 23. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against SK Slavia Prague during their Champions League group match in Prague, October 23. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against SK Slavia Prague during their Champions League group match in Prague, October 23. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi is checked into the boards during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, October 26. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi is checked into the boards during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, October 26. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, October 26, 2019
Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi is checked into the boards during their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Montreal, October 26. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Mexican Grand Prix in Mexico City, October 27. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Norwich City's Kenny McLean in action with Manchester United's Scott McTominay, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Norwich City's Kenny McLean in action with Manchester United's Scott McTominay, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, October 27, 2019
Norwich City's Kenny McLean in action with Manchester United's Scott McTominay, October 27. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Houson's Minute Maid Park, October 23. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Houson's Minute Maid Park, October 23. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Olympic gymnastics gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles performs a flip before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to game two of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals at Houson's Minute Maid Park, October 23. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
