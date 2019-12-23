Week in sports
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky takes to the ice prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, December 16, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the event at the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Engelberg, Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Daniel Dubois knocks down Kyotaro Fujimoto during the fight for the WBO International & WBC Silver Heavyweight Titles at Copper Box Arena, London, Britain, December 21, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Blind Japanese skateboarder Ryusei Ouchi trains at a skatepark holding a cane, in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, Japan December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
General view as fans inside the stadium wave Estelada flags and hold up banners during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Norwich City's Grant Hanley looks dejected at the end of the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Norwich, Britain, December 21, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Flamengo fan watches the Club World Cup semi final match against Al Hilal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
South Korea Young-Gwon Kim celebrates with the EAFF E-1 Football Championship trophy after the match against Japan in Busan, South Korea, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Tottenham Hotspur's Paulo Gazzaniga attempts the save as Chelsea's Willian scores their first goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
General view of fans inside the stadium during the match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Genoa in Milan, Italy, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta December 15, 2019. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their first goal with James Tomkins against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/David Klein
Fans throw toys on to the pitch for charity during the match between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring their third goal wearing a Santa Claus hat against Nimes Olympique at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi in action during Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Engelberg, Switzerland, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
