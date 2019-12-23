Edition:
Week in sports

Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli clashes with Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky takes to the ice prior to the game against the Ottawa Senators at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, December 16, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Austria's Jan Hoerl in action during the event at the Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Engelberg, Switzerland, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Daniel Dubois knocks down Kyotaro Fujimoto during the fight for the WBO International & WBC Silver Heavyweight Titles at Copper Box Arena, London, Britain, December 21, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Blind Japanese skateboarder Ryusei Ouchi trains at a skatepark holding a cane, in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, Japan December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
General view as fans inside the stadium wave Estelada flags and hold up banners during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Norwich City's Grant Hanley looks dejected at the end of the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Norwich, Britain, December 21, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Flamengo fan watches the Club World Cup semi final match against Al Hilal in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2019
South Korea Young-Gwon Kim celebrates with the EAFF E-1 Football Championship trophy after the match against Japan in Busan, South Korea, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Paulo Gazzaniga attempts the save as Chelsea's Willian scores their first goal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
General view of fans inside the stadium during the match between Watford and Manchester United at Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain, December 22, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Genoa in Milan, Italy, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta December 15, 2019. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring their first goal with James Tomkins against Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park, London, Britain, December 16, 2019. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Monday, December 16, 2019
Fans throw toys on to the pitch for charity during the match between Real Betis and Atletico Madrid at Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville, Spain, December 22, 2019. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Sunday, December 22, 2019
Olympique de Marseille's Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring their third goal wearing a Santa Claus hat against Nimes Olympique at Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi in action during Ski Jumping World Cup Engelberg in Engelberg, Switzerland, December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2019
