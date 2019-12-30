Week in sports
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea in London, Britain, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, December 28, 2019. Mark J....more
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Fans watch the South Africa and England first test match from a pool in Centurion, South Africa, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, December 28, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona leaves after meeting Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier in action with Norwich City's Onel Hernandez at Carrow Road in Norwich, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, December 26, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis during the second half at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Norway's Rasmus Windingstad celebrates after finishing first place in the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at Alta Badia, Val Badia, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Newcastle United at James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin gather at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium to sing Christmas carols in Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
The Nike sneakers of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter are seen during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Norway's Daniel Andre Tande in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Next Slideshows
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
Highlights from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this week.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
MORE IN PICTURES
Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York
An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.
Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah
As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.
Pictures of the year 2019
Our top news photography from the past year.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Putin's 20 years in power
Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.
15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami
(Warning: graphic content) December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.
'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia
Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.
Outrage against India's new citizenship law
India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.
Holiday lights
Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.