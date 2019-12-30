Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 30, 2019 | 9:40am EST

Week in sports

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea in London, Britain, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea in London, Britain, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea in London, Britain, December 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 15
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, December 28, 2019. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, December 28, 2019. Mark J....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence scores a touchdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, December 28, 2019. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 15
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
3 / 15
Fans watch the South Africa and England first test match from a pool in Centurion, South Africa, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Fans watch the South Africa and England first test match from a pool in Centurion, South Africa, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Reuters / Friday, December 27, 2019
Fans watch the South Africa and England first test match from a pool in Centurion, South Africa, December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
Close
4 / 15
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Leicester City at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Close
5 / 15
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, December 28, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, December 28, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Troy Pride Jr. celebrates after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, December 28, 2019. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona leaves after meeting Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona leaves after meeting Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Argentinian soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona leaves after meeting Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez at the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 26, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
7 / 15
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier in action with Norwich City's Onel Hernandez at Carrow Road in Norwich, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier in action with Norwich City's Onel Hernandez at Carrow Road in Norwich, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier in action with Norwich City's Onel Hernandez at Carrow Road in Norwich, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
8 / 15
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, December 26, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, December 26, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, December 26, 2019
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, Britain, December 26, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough
Close
9 / 15
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis during the second half at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis during the second half at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis during the second half at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 15
Norway's Rasmus Windingstad celebrates after finishing first place in the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at Alta Badia, Val Badia, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Norway's Rasmus Windingstad celebrates after finishing first place in the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at Alta Badia, Val Badia, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Norway's Rasmus Windingstad celebrates after finishing first place in the Men's Parallel Giant Slalom at Alta Badia, Val Badia, Italy, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
11 / 15
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Newcastle United at James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Newcastle United at James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Newcastle United at James' Park in Newcastle, Britain, December 28, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
12 / 15
Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin gather at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium to sing Christmas carols in Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin gather at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium to sing Christmas carols in Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Monday, December 23, 2019
Fans of Bundesliga soccer club 1.FC Union Berlin gather at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei stadium to sing Christmas carols in Berlin, Germany, December 23, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
13 / 15
The Nike sneakers of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter are seen during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Nike sneakers of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter are seen during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
The Nike sneakers of Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter are seen during the second half against the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, December 28, 2019. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
Norway's Daniel Andre Tande in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Norway's Daniel Andre Tande in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, December 28, 2019
Norway's Daniel Andre Tande in action during ski jumping at the Four Hills Tournament in Oberstdorf, Germany, December 28, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Dec 23 2019
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Highlights from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.

Nov 18 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this week.

Oct 14 2019
Best of the World Athletics Championships

Best of the World Athletics Championships

Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Oct 07 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

Knife rampage at rabbi's home in New York

An assailant stabbed five people attending a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in what New York's governor called an act of domestic terrorism.

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

Candle light and doughnuts: Israelis celebrate Hanukkah

As sun set on Sunday, Jews across Israel marked the last night of the Hanukkah festival of lights.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Putin's 20 years in power

Putin's 20 years in power

Vladimir Putin was named acting president on Dec. 31, 1999, by then-president Boris Yeltsin. He has been in office as president or prime minister ever since, a period spanning two decades.

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

15 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami

(Warning: graphic content) December 26 marks 15 years since a 9.1 magnitude quake off the coast of Indonesia's Aceh province triggered a tsunami that killed more than 230,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

'Ring of fire' eclipse enthralls skywatchers in Middle East and Asia

Thousands of skywatchers gathered across parts of the Middle East and Asia on Thursday to glimpse the sun forming a ring of fire around the moon in a rare annular solar eclipse.

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

Outrage against India's new citizenship law

India has been rocked by demonstrations since Dec. 12, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act that provides non-Muslim minorities a pathway to Indian citizenship.

Holiday lights

Holiday lights

Merry and bright scenes around the world during the Christmas season.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast