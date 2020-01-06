Week in sports
The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off of the field after a loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium, January 4. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns during his singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 2 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 4. AAP Image/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Atletico Madrid's Felipe celebrates scoring their second goal against Levante in Madrid, January 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke scores a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the third quarter during the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, January 1. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Slovenia's Timi Zajc in action at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, January 4. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Team Australia players Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are seen celebrating as their team mates Chris Guccione and John Peers play their doubles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Adil Shamasdin of Canada during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis...more
South Africa's Dean Elgar during second test action against England in Cape Town, South Africa, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors, January 3. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with teammates after winning his Group C doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury at the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 3. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson applauds fans as he is substituted against Sheffield United in Liverpool, January 2. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game, January 4. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is showered with Gatorade after defeating Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, January 3. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea, January 1. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United in Liverpool, January 2. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Chelsea's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their second goal against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, January 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen fight for the ball at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, January 4. Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports
Second placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. with winner Slovakia's Petra Vlhova and third placed Austria's Katharina Liensberger celebrate on the podium following the women's slalom at the Ski World Cup Snow Queen Trophy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 4....more
West Ham United's Mark Noble and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke fall during their match at London Stadium, January 1. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 2 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 4. AAP Image/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also command the Basij, a religious...
MORE IN PICTURES
Funeral for Iranian commander Soleimani
Iranians mourn Qassem Soleimani, Iran's most prominent military commander, with a funeral procession after he was killed by a U.S. air strike in Baghdad.
Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards
Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also command the Basij, a religious volunteer paramilitary force, and control Iran's ballistic missile programs. The Guards' overseas Quds forces have fought Iran's proxy wars in the region.
Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike
Iran threatened to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.
Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein
Film producer Harvey Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges before a jury trial in New York state court to begin next week. Here is a timeline of the rise and fall of one of the most powerful Hollywood executives.
Deadly wildfires in Australia
Authorities urged Australians to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales as fires burn out of control, temperatures soar and strong winds fan flames.
Photos of the month: December
Our top photos from the past month.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.