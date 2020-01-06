Edition:
Week in sports

The car of team RD Limited driven by France's Romain Dumas and Alexandre Winocq is seen on fire during stage 1 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 5. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off of the field after a loss to the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium, January 4. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns during his singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 2 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 4. AAP Image/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Atletico Madrid's Felipe celebrates scoring their second goal against Levante in Madrid, January 4. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Wisconsin Badgers fullback Mason Stokke scores a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks in the third quarter during the 106th Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, January 1. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Slovenia's Timi Zajc in action at the Four Hills Tournament in Innsbruck, Austria, January 4. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Team Australia players Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur are seen celebrating as their team mates Chris Guccione and John Peers play their doubles match against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Adil Shamasdin of Canada during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 5. AAP Image/Darren England/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
South Africa's Dean Elgar during second test action against England in Cape Town, South Africa, January 4. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors, January 3. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates with teammates after winning his Group C doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury at the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 3. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Reuters / Friday, January 03, 2020
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson applauds fans as he is substituted against Sheffield United in Liverpool, January 2. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams catches a pass against Houston Texans cornerback Gareon Conley during the fourth quarter in the AFC Wild Card NFL Playoff game, January 4. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is showered with Gatorade after defeating Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, January 3. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Brighton & Hove Albion's Alireza Jahanbakhsh scores their first goal against Chelsea, January 1. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their second goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United in Liverpool, January 2. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, January 02, 2020
Chelsea's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their second goal against Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge, January 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry and Brooklyn Nets center Jarrett Allen fight for the ball at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, January 4. Nicole Sweet-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
Second placed Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. with winner Slovakia's Petra Vlhova and third placed Austria's Katharina Liensberger celebrate on the podium following the women's slalom at the Ski World Cup Snow Queen Trophy in Zagreb, Croatia, January 4. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
West Ham United's Mark Noble and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke fall during their match at London Stadium, January 1. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Wednesday, January 01, 2020
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning his singles match against Kevin Anderson of South Africa on day 2 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 4. AAP Image/Dave Hunt/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, January 04, 2020
