Week in sports
A surfer takes some air off a wave while surfing after sunset in Cardiff, California, January 7. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu and linebacker Damien Wilson as defend, during the third quarter in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mark J....more
Spain's Rafael Nadal with sweat dripping off him during his Semi Final singles match against Australia's Alex de Minaur at the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 12. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Aston Villa's Jack Grealish in action with Manchester City's Fernandinho and Joao Cancelo, January 12. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Australia's Alex de Minaur and Nick Kyrgios celebrate winning their Quarter Final doubles match against Britain's Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury at the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 11. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Bahrain JCW X-Raid Team's Stephane Peterhansel and Paulo Fiuza during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 12. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Austria's Patrick Feurstein in action during giant slalom at Adelboden, Switzerland, January 11. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field after their win over the Houston Texans in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game, January 12. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion's Bernardo in action against Everton, January 11. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Liverpool's Roberto Firmino scores their first goal against Tottenham Hotspur, January 11. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Arsenal's David Luiz in action against Crystal Palace, January 11. REUTERS/David Klein
Nicola Rountree-Williams of the U.S. in action during the second run of the Alpine Skiing women's giant slalom in Lausanne, Switzerland, January 12. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Kevin Tway hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii golf tournament at Waialae Country Club, Honolulu, January 10. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as Real Madrid players celebrate winning the Super Cup after defeating Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, January 12. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws the ball as he is hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson during their NFC Divisional Round playoff game at Lambeau Field, January 12. Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Serbia's Novak Djokovic throws his racquet to the ground during his Semi Final singles match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 11. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Geely Auto Shell Lubricant Team's Wei Han and Min Liao drive as a helicopter flies overhead during Stage 5 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 9. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask lays out to make a save in traffic against the Nashville Predators, January 7. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium, January 11. Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY...more
Serbia's Viktor Troicki, Nikola Milojevic, Dusan Lajovic, Novak Djokovic, Nikola Cacic and captain Nenad Zimonjic celebrate after winning the ATP Cup in Sydney, January 12. REUTERS/Edgar Su
