Week in sports
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during a first round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo, Ben Garland and Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's...more
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Olympics - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics - Leysin Park, Leysin, Switzerland - January 20, 2020 Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS -...more
LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) celebrates after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 13, 2020. Derick E....more
England's Ollie Pope takes the catch dismiss South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Joe Root in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward makes the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at TD Garden in Boston, January 15, 2020. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 116-103. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
A BASE jumper hangs, snagged from his parachute, after being blown into the Khao Thalu cliff, Khuha Sawan, Mueang Phatthalung District, Thailand January 13, 2020. Freedom Team Drone via REUTERS
Burnley's Chris Wood scores their first goal against Leicester City at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Liverpool fans let off smoke bombs outside the stadium before the match against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action during his final jump at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Everton's Jordan Pickford in action against West Ham United at London Stadium, London, Britain, January 18, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a diving save during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, January 18, 2020. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Maycee Barber reacts during her fight against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18, 2020. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Granada at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A Swiss Airbuss A321 and Patrouille Suisse during a display before training at the FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
England's Ollie Pope in action against South Africa in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
