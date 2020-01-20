Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 20, 2020 | 12:30pm EST

Week in sports

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during a first round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during a first round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during a first round match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
1 / 20
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo, Ben Garland and Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, January 19, 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo, Ben Garland and Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's...more

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert celebrates with teammates including Jimmy Garoppolo, Ben Garland and Deebo Samuel after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the NFC Championship Game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, January 19, 2020. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
X-Raid Mini JCW Team's Orlando Terranova and Bernardo Graue during stage 11 of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Close
3 / 20
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 20
Olympics - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics - Leysin Park, Leysin, Switzerland - January 20, 2020 Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Olympics - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics - Leysin Park, Leysin, Switzerland - January 20, 2020 Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS -...more

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Olympics - 2020 Winter Youth Olympics - Leysin Park, Leysin, Switzerland - January 20, 2020 Austria's Daniel Bacher in action during the Freestyle Skiing Men's Freeski Slopestyle Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
5 / 20
LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) celebrates after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 13, 2020. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) celebrates after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 13, 2020. Derick E....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 14, 2020
LSU Tigers defensive end Glen Logan (97) celebrates after the LSU Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, January 13, 2020. Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
England's Ollie Pope takes the catch dismiss South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Joe Root in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England's Ollie Pope takes the catch dismiss South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Joe Root in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
England's Ollie Pope takes the catch dismiss South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen off the bowling of Joe Root in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
7 / 20
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic changes his shirt during his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne, January 20, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
8 / 20
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward makes the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at TD Garden in Boston, January 15, 2020. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 116-103. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward makes the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at TD Garden in Boston, January 15, 2020. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 116-103. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward makes the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at TD Garden in Boston, January 15, 2020. The Pistons defeated the Celtics 116-103. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
A BASE jumper hangs, snagged from his parachute, after being blown into the Khao Thalu cliff, Khuha Sawan, Mueang Phatthalung District, Thailand January 13, 2020. Freedom Team Drone via REUTERS

A BASE jumper hangs, snagged from his parachute, after being blown into the Khao Thalu cliff, Khuha Sawan, Mueang Phatthalung District, Thailand January 13, 2020. Freedom Team Drone via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 15, 2020
A BASE jumper hangs, snagged from his parachute, after being blown into the Khao Thalu cliff, Khuha Sawan, Mueang Phatthalung District, Thailand January 13, 2020. Freedom Team Drone via REUTERS
Close
10 / 20
Burnley's Chris Wood scores their first goal against Leicester City at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Burnley's Chris Wood scores their first goal against Leicester City at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Burnley's Chris Wood scores their first goal against Leicester City at Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
11 / 20
Liverpool fans let off smoke bombs outside the stadium before the match against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Liverpool fans let off smoke bombs outside the stadium before the match against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Liverpool fans let off smoke bombs outside the stadium before the match against Manchester United at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, January 19, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
12 / 20
Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Conor McGregor celebrates his win against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 20
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action during his final jump at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action during his final jump at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Poland's Dawid Kubacki in action during his final jump at FIS Ski Jumping World Cup in Titisee-Neustadt, Germany, January 18, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
14 / 20
Everton's Jordan Pickford in action against West Ham United at London Stadium, London, Britain, January 18, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Everton's Jordan Pickford in action against West Ham United at London Stadium, London, Britain, January 18, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Everton's Jordan Pickford in action against West Ham United at London Stadium, London, Britain, January 18, 2020. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
15 / 20
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a diving save during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, January 18, 2020. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a diving save during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, January 18, 2020. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Linus Ullmark makes a diving save during the second period against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, January 18, 2020. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Maycee Barber reacts during her fight against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18, 2020. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Maycee Barber reacts during her fight against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18, 2020. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 18, 2020
Maycee Barber reacts during her fight against Roxanne Modafferi during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, January 18, 2020. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Granada at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Granada at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Barcelona's Lionel Messi in action against Granada at Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
18 / 20
A Swiss Airbuss A321 and Patrouille Suisse during a display before training at the FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A Swiss Airbuss A321 and Patrouille Suisse during a display before training at the FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
A Swiss Airbuss A321 and Patrouille Suisse during a display before training at the FIS Ski World Cup in Wengen, Switzerland, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 20
England's Ollie Pope in action against South Africa in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

England's Ollie Pope in action against South Africa in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, January 16, 2020
England's Ollie Pope in action against South Africa in their Third Test at St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, January 16, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Next Slideshows

Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Jan 14 2020
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Dec 30 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Dec 23 2019
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating

Highlights from the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Moscow.

Nov 18 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed activists gather at Virginia's pro-gun rally

Thousands of armed gun-rights activists filled the streets around Virginia's capitol building to protest a package of gun-control legislation making its way through the newly Democratic-controlled state legislature.

Paris Men's Fashion Week

Paris Men's Fashion Week

Highlights from Men's Fashion Week in Paris.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

Images of the life and legacy of the late civil rights leader.

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Marking the Orthodox Epiphany

Orthodox Christians celebrate Epiphany by immersing themselves in waters.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best of the SAG Awards

Best of the SAG Awards

Highlights from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Women's Marches across America

Women's Marches across America

Thousands of people took part in the fourth annual Women's March in cities across the U.S.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast