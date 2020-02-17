Week in sports
NASCAR Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman catches fire after a wreck in turn three with NASCAR Truck Series driver Angela Ruch during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15. John David Mercer-USA TODAY
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia, February 16. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Newcastle United, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels and teammates look dejected after conceding their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, Britain, February 16. REUTERS/Phil Noble
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, February 11. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Gold medalist Italy's Dorothea Wierer poses with her medal after the ceremony after the women's 10k pursuit at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner defends in the second period during a Stadium Series hockey game at U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, February 15. Isaiah...more
Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard dunks during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago, February 15. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil scores their third goal past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in London, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the Pole Vault Men's Final at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix, February 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Flamengo's Gabriel celebrates with the trophy after their Supercopa match against Athletico Paranaense in Brasilia, Brazil, February 16. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Latvia's Aleksandrs Patrijuks, Bulgaria's Anton Sinapov and Sweden's Jesper Nelin react after the men's 10km sprint at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Kilian Journet is pictured during his training in Norway. Kilian Journet/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus
Doctors, nurses, cleaners and workers making medical equipment stay on the job amid a coronavirus outbreak in China.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus
Doctors, nurses, cleaners and workers making medical equipment stay on the job amid a coronavirus outbreak in China.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting
A look back at the mourning and activism in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Best of New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak
On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.