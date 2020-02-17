Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Feb 17, 2020 | 4:25pm EST

Week in sports

NASCAR Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman catches fire after a wreck in turn three with NASCAR Truck Series driver Angela Ruch during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15. John David Mercer-USA TODAY

NASCAR Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman catches fire after a wreck in turn three with NASCAR Truck Series driver Angela Ruch during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15. John David Mercer-USA TODAY

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
NASCAR Truck Series driver Tate Fogleman catches fire after a wreck in turn three with NASCAR Truck Series driver Angela Ruch during the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway, February 15. John David Mercer-USA TODAY
Close
1 / 14
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia, February 16. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia, February 16. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Team USA in action during their run at the FIL World Luge Championships in Sochi, Russia, February 16. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
2 / 14
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Newcastle United, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Newcastle United, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Newcastle United, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 14
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2020
Team LeBron forward LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates in the fourth quarter of the 2020 NBA All Star Game in Chicago. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 14
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels and teammates look dejected after conceding their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, Britain, February 16. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Aston Villa's Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels and teammates look dejected after conceding their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, Britain, February 16. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Aston Villa's Pepe Reina, Bjorn Engels and teammates look dejected after conceding their third goal against Tottenham Hotspur in Birmingham, Britain, February 16. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 14
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, February 11. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, February 11. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Tuesday, February 11, 2020
German surfer Sebastian Steudtner drops in on a large wave during the Nazare Tow Challenge at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, February 11. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 14
Gold medalist Italy's Dorothea Wierer poses with her medal after the ceremony after the women's 10k pursuit at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Gold medalist Italy's Dorothea Wierer poses with her medal after the ceremony after the women's 10k pursuit at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Gold medalist Italy's Dorothea Wierer poses with her medal after the ceremony after the women's 10k pursuit at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 16. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
7 / 14
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner defends in the second period during a Stadium Series hockey game at U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, February 15. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner defends in the second period during a Stadium Series hockey game at U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, February 15. Isaiah...more

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar passes the puck as Los Angeles Kings left wing Austin Wagner defends in the second period during a Stadium Series hockey game at U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, February 15. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 14
Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard dunks during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago, February 15. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard dunks during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago, February 15. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard dunks during the slam dunk contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at United Center in Chicago, February 15. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 14
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil scores their third goal past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in London, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil scores their third goal past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in London, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil scores their third goal past Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in London, February 16. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
10 / 14
Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the Pole Vault Men's Final at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix, February 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the Pole Vault Men's Final at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix, February 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Sweden's Armand Duplantis in action during the Pole Vault Men's Final at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix, February 15. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
11 / 14
Flamengo's Gabriel celebrates with the trophy after their Supercopa match against Athletico Paranaense in Brasilia, Brazil, February 16. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Flamengo's Gabriel celebrates with the trophy after their Supercopa match against Athletico Paranaense in Brasilia, Brazil, February 16. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Sunday, February 16, 2020
Flamengo's Gabriel celebrates with the trophy after their Supercopa match against Athletico Paranaense in Brasilia, Brazil, February 16. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
12 / 14
Latvia's Aleksandrs Patrijuks, Bulgaria's Anton Sinapov and Sweden's Jesper Nelin react after the men's 10km sprint at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Latvia's Aleksandrs Patrijuks, Bulgaria's Anton Sinapov and Sweden's Jesper Nelin react after the men's 10km sprint at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, February 15, 2020
Latvia's Aleksandrs Patrijuks, Bulgaria's Anton Sinapov and Sweden's Jesper Nelin react after the men's 10km sprint at the Biathlon World Championships in Antholz-Anterselva, Italy, February 15. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
13 / 14
Kilian Journet is pictured during his training in Norway. Kilian Journet/via REUTERS

Kilian Journet is pictured during his training in Norway. Kilian Journet/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, February 14, 2020
Kilian Journet is pictured during his training in Norway. Kilian Journet/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

Next Slideshows

The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

Doctors, nurses, cleaners and workers making medical equipment stay on the job amid a coronavirus outbreak in China.

Feb 14 2020
Love in the time of coronavirus

Love in the time of coronavirus

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb 14 2020
Valentine's Day around the world

Valentine's Day around the world

Valentine's Day scenes from around the world.

Feb 14 2020
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Feb 14 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

The Chinese workers fighting coronavirus

Doctors, nurses, cleaners and workers making medical equipment stay on the job amid a coronavirus outbreak in China.

Love in the time of coronavirus

Love in the time of coronavirus

Couples celebrate Valentine's Day amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Valentine's Day around the world

Valentine's Day around the world

Valentine's Day scenes from around the world.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting

Grief, activism and remembrance after Parkland shooting

A look back at the mourning and activism in the wake of a 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

China battles deadly coronavirus outbreak

On the frontlines of China's war on the fast-spreading coronavirus.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast