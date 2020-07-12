Week in sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the podium after winning the F1 Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria - July 12. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton raises his fist on the podium after winning the F1 Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria - July 12. Joe Klamar/Pool via REUTERS
NHRA top fuel driver Kyle Wurtzel explodes an engine on fire during qualifying for the E3 Spark Plugs Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway. in Clermont, Indiana - July 11. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka reacts after being struck in the head by a line drive by New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton during workouts at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx - July 4. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Brighton & Hove Albion's Aaron Mooy in action with Norwich City's Kenny McLean in Norwich, Britain - July 4. Richard Heathcote/Pool via REUTERS
Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup, after defeating Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin, Germany - July 4. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/Pool
Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in Brighton, Britain - July 11. REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo is seen in silhouette versus Torino in Turin, Italy - July 4. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates with champagne after winning the F1 Austrian Grand Prix - July 5. Thompson/Pool via REUTERS
A Palestinian man demonstrates his parkour skills on a beach in Gaza City, July 10. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
England's Ben Stokes dives for a catch against West Indies in Southampton, Britain - July 10. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas during the F1 Steiermark Grand Prix in Styria, Austria - July 12. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/Pool
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their first goal against Arsenal in London - July 7. Shaun Botterill/Pool via REUTERS
Rose Namajunas celebrates after her split-decision victory over Jessica Andrade of Brazil in their strawweight fight during the UFC 251 event in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - July 12. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez misses a chance to score against Brighton & Hove Albion in Brighton, Britain, July 11. Pool via REUTERS/Julian Finney
Children play in the water during a cricket match between Abinger and Worplesdon and Burpham, on the first weekend that recreational cricket is allowed to be played as restrictions are eased, in Abinger Hammer, Britain - July 11. REUTERS/Peter...more
Switzerland's Lea Sprunger in action during the 300m Hurdles at the Diamond League Inspiration Games in Zurich, Switzerland - July 9. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
