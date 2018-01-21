Edition:
Week in sports

Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
1 / 20
Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
2 / 20
Manchester United's Juan Mata shoots wide against Stoke City. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
3 / 20
Norway's team in action against Serbia at the EHF European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
4 / 20
Angelique Kerber of Germany serves against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
5 / 20
Natalie Klotz of Austria competes at the ISU European Championships in Moscow. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
6 / 20
Nemanja Ilic of Serbia scores a goal against Iceland during the European Handball Championship preliminary round. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Tuesday, January 16, 2018
7 / 20
Wigan Athletic�s Dan Burn celebrates scoring their second goal against Bournemouth with Noel Hunt and team mates. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
8 / 20
Alize Cornet of France reacts as she lies on the court during her match against Elise Mertens of Belgium at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
9 / 20
Thomas Dressen of Germany in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
10 / 20
A torchbearer lights the Olympic torch of another torchbearer on the Grand Unification Bridge which leads to the truce village Panmunjom, just south of the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
11 / 20
Lindsey Vonn celebrates on the podium after the women's downhill at the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
12 / 20
Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Stoke City's Joe Allen. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
13 / 20
Gael Monfils of France serves against Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
14 / 20
Gloucester Rugby's Tom Savage in action with Section Paloise's Daniel Ramsay during the Rugby Union's European Challenge Cup. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, January 19, 2018
15 / 20
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in action at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
16 / 20
Charlotte Hornets forward Johnny O'Bryant III gets hit in the face and fouled by Washington Wizards forward Mike Scott. Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 17, 2018
17 / 20
Alexander Zverev of Germany in action against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, January 15, 2018
18 / 20
Winnipeg Jets right wing Blake Wheeler scores against Calgary Flames goalie Mike Smith during a shootout. Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 20, 2018
19 / 20
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs for the end zone and scores the winning touchdown against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 14, 2018
20 / 20
