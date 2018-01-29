Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 28, 2018 | 7:55pm EST

Week in sports

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, January 28, 2018
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Croatia's Marin Cilic during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 20
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 24, 2018
Victims and others look on as Rachael Denhollander speaks at the sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar, a former team USA Gymnastics doctor who pleaded guilty in November 2017 to sexual assault charges, in Lansing, Michigan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
2 / 20
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their first goal against Southampton. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
3 / 20
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Naomi Osaka of Japan in action against Simona Halep of Romania at the Australian Open. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
4 / 20
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Athletes compete during the Dubai Marathon in Dubai, UAE. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Close
5 / 20
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Bojan Beljanski of Serbia and Luka Karabatic of France in action at the European Handball Championship. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
6 / 20
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Saturday, January 27, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates winning against Simona Halep of Romania during the Australian Open. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
7 / 20
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
West Virginia Mountaineers forward Teddy Allen and TCU Horned Frogs guard Shawn Olden fight for a loose ball. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
North Korea women's ice hockey athletes stand in a line at a dining hall at the Jincheon National Training Centre in Jincheon, South Korea. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism/Yonhap via REUTERS
Close
9 / 20
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, January 26, 2018
Timea Babos of Hungary and Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrate winning against Ekaterina Makarova of Russia and Elena Vesnina of Russia. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Close
10 / 20
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Barcelona�s Lionel Messi in action with Espanyol's Naldo and Javi Fuego. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
11 / 20
Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Rafael Nadal of Spain waves as he leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Close
12 / 20
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett causes Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum to fumble during the second quarter. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Marcel Hirscher of Austria celebrates at the end of the race at the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
14 / 20
Virginia Cavaliers guard Nigel Johnson shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms and Tigers forward Malik William defend. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Cavaliers guard Nigel Johnson shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms and Tigers forward Malik William defend. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
Virginia Cavaliers guard Nigel Johnson shoots the ball as Clemson Tigers forward Aamir Simms and Tigers forward Malik William defend. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 20
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
16 / 20
Face-off between Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan and Montreal Canadiens forward Charles Hudon. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Face-off between Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan and Montreal Canadiens forward Charles Hudon. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 25, 2018
Face-off between Carolina Hurricanes forward Derek Ryan and Montreal Canadiens forward Charles Hudon. Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 20
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a shot against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 20
Paris Saint-Germain�s Kylian Mbappe collides with Lyon's Anthony Lopes. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Paris Saint-Germain�s Kylian Mbappe collides with Lyon's Anthony Lopes. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, January 21, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain�s Kylian Mbappe collides with Lyon's Anthony Lopes. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
19 / 20
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Musher Richard Morgan is licked by his husky after practice for the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in Feshiebridge, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Flying President Trump

Flying President Trump

Next Slideshows

Flying President Trump

Flying President Trump

Scenes from President Donald Trump's travels aboard Air Force One and Marine One.

Jan 26 2018
Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Larry Nassar's victims speak out

Disgraced long-time USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for molesting young female gymnasts, following days of...

Jan 26 2018
Homeless in Hong Kong

Homeless in Hong Kong

While Hong Kong has far fewer homeless residents than, say, the almost 58,000 in Los Angeles County, the pace of their increase has alarmed social workers.

Jan 26 2018
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

Jan 26 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Inside Amazon's Spheres

Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.

Testing Trump's border wall

Testing Trump's border wall

Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

Carnival in Venice

Carnival in Venice

Masked revelers take part in the Venetian Carnival.

Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Memorable moments at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in New York.

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

Thousands homeless after Kenya slum fire

A fire in Nairobi's Kijiji slum has left around 6,000 residents homeless, according to local media.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast