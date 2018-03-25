Week in sports
Dillian Whyte reacts after knocking out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and guard Zavier Simpson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament. ...more
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Scotland's Oliver McBurnie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot react during the Pairs Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed passes against Loyola Ramblers guard Ben Richardson and guard Donte Ingram in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Coventry City's Tom Bayliss in action with Grimsby Town's Sean McAllister. Action Images/Paul Burrows
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss and guard Josh Jackson. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
England�s Danny Welbeck, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in a wall against a freekick from Netherlands' Memphis Depay. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond falls as she celebrates winning the gold medal after the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike for go a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
England's James Anderson appeals sucessfully for LBW for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the second day of the first cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts during their friendly with Argentina. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Japan's Wakaba Higuchi reacts during the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring their second goal against South Korea. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
France's Olivier Giroud clashes with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. during the Ladies Short Programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky looks on. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Argentina's Lucas Biglia in action with Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Napoli's Raul Albiol celebrates scoring their first goal against Genoa. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
