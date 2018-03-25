Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 25, 2018 | 11:55am EDT

Week in sports

Dillian Whyte reacts after knocking out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Dillian Whyte reacts after knocking out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Dillian Whyte reacts after knocking out Lucas Browne in the sixth round at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
1 / 20
Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and guard Zavier Simpson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and guard Zavier Simpson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Michigan Wolverines guard Charles Matthews and guard Zavier Simpson and teammates celebrate with the trophy after the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Florida State Seminoles in the championship game of the West regional of the NCAA Tournament. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 20
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Scotland's Oliver McBurnie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Scotland's Oliver McBurnie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Costa Rica's Oscar Duarte in action with Scotland's Oliver McBurnie. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
3 / 20
Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 18, 2018
Juan Martin Del Potro holds the championship trophy after defeating Roger Federer in the men's finals in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 20
Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot react during the Pairs Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot react during the Pairs Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Thursday, March 22, 2018
Germany's Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot react during the Pairs Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
5 / 20
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed passes against Loyola Ramblers guard Ben Richardson and guard Donte Ingram in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed passes against Loyola Ramblers guard Ben Richardson and guard Donte Ingram in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Kansas State Wildcats forward Xavier Sneed passes against Loyola Ramblers guard Ben Richardson and guard Donte Ingram in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 20
Coventry City's Tom Bayliss in action with Grimsby Town's Sean McAllister. Action Images/Paul Burrows

Coventry City's Tom Bayliss in action with Grimsby Town's Sean McAllister. Action Images/Paul Burrows

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Coventry City's Tom Bayliss in action with Grimsby Town's Sean McAllister. Action Images/Paul Burrows
Close
7 / 20
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss and guard Josh Jackson. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss and guard Josh Jackson. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James drives to the basket between Phoenix Suns forward Marquese Chriss and guard Josh Jackson. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 20
England�s Danny Welbeck, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in a wall against a freekick from Netherlands' Memphis Depay. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

England�s Danny Welbeck, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in a wall against a freekick from Netherlands' Memphis Depay. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
England�s Danny Welbeck, Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker in a wall against a freekick from Netherlands' Memphis Depay. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
9 / 20
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond falls as she celebrates winning the gold medal after the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond falls as she celebrates winning the gold medal after the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond falls as she celebrates winning the gold medal after the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
10 / 20
Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike for go a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike for go a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Clemson Tigers guard Marcquise Reed and Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike for go a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the NCAA Tournament. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
England's James Anderson appeals sucessfully for LBW for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the second day of the first cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

England's James Anderson appeals sucessfully for LBW for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the second day of the first cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
England's James Anderson appeals sucessfully for LBW for New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the second day of the first cricket test match. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
12 / 20
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts during their friendly with Argentina. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts during their friendly with Argentina. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Italy's Gianluigi Buffon reacts during their friendly with Argentina. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 20
Japan's Wakaba Higuchi reacts during the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Japan's Wakaba Higuchi reacts during the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Japan's Wakaba Higuchi reacts during the Ladies Free Skating at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
14 / 20
Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring their second goal against South Korea. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring their second goal against South Korea. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Northern Ireland's Paul Smyth celebrates scoring their second goal against South Korea. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
15 / 20
France's Olivier Giroud clashes with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

France's Olivier Giroud clashes with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
France's Olivier Giroud clashes with Colombia's Yerry Mina. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 20
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. during the Ladies Short Programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Bradie Tennell of the U.S. during the Ladies Short Programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, March 21, 2018
Bradie Tennell of the U.S. during the Ladies Short Programme at the World Figure Skating Championships. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
17 / 20
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky looks on. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky looks on. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton as Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky looks on. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
Argentina's Lucas Biglia in action with Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Argentina's Lucas Biglia in action with Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Argentina's Lucas Biglia in action with Italy's Lorenzo Pellegrini. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
19 / 20
Napoli's Raul Albiol celebrates scoring their first goal against Genoa. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Napoli's Raul Albiol celebrates scoring their first goal against Genoa. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Monday, March 19, 2018
Napoli's Raul Albiol celebrates scoring their first goal against Genoa. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives

Next Slideshows

March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives

Scenes from March for Our Lives events across America.

Mar 24 2018
Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town

Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town

Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies claim to have taken full control of northwest Syria's Afrin region.

Mar 24 2018
Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Mar 23 2018
Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese families flee across Lake Albert to a UN refugee camp in Uganda.

Mar 23 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Signs from the March for Our Lives

Signs from the March for Our Lives

Some of the signs spotted at March for Our Lives rallies across America.

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire at Russian shopping mall

One of the deadliest fires in Russia since the break-up of the Soviet Union kills dozens at a busy shopping mall.

March for Our Lives

March for Our Lives

Scenes from March for Our Lives events across America.

Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town

Turkish forces enter Syria's Afrin town

Turkey's military and its Syrian rebel allies claim to have taken full control of northwest Syria's Afrin region.

Venezuela's empty shelves

Venezuela's empty shelves

Despite hours in lines, Venezuelans increasingly find groceries have run out before they can buy them.

Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese flee ethnic fighting

Congolese families flee across Lake Albert to a UN refugee camp in Uganda.

Daily life in Haiti

Daily life in Haiti

Life on the streets of Haiti eight years after an earthquake displaced 1.5 million residents.

Rebels depart Ghouta in first surrender

Rebels depart Ghouta in first surrender

Syrian rebels withdraw from a town in eastern Ghouta, the first such surrender since one of the fiercest campaigns of the war began more than a month ago.

Hostage-taking at French supermarket

Hostage-taking at French supermarket

Three people were killed in southwestern France when a gunman held up a car, opened fire on police and then took hostages in a supermarket.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast