Week in sports

Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action at the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva lifts the trophy as his team celebrates their victory in the Coupe de la Ligue Final. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Anthony Joshua in action with Joseph Parker. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson reacts after a shot against Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson in the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel in action after a Brighton corner. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann reacts as he briefs the media at the Wanderes stadium in Johanneburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Reuters / Thursday, March 29, 2018
Germany's Sandro Wagner collides with Brazil's Thiago Silva. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Russia's Alina Zagitova during the World Figure Skating Championships gala in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates his win on the podium with the trophy after the F1 Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone

Reuters / Sunday, March 25, 2018
Chicago Bulls forward David Nwaba commits a foul against Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores their first goal against Ukraine in the European Under 21 Championship Qualifier. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson lays the ball up past Loyola Ramblers guard Clayton Custer during the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores their third goal against Everton. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, March 31, 2018
The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, March 24, 2018
Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson eyes the puck in the air against the Winnipeg Jets. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, March 26, 2018
Australia's Milos Degenek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

Reuters / Tuesday, March 27, 2018
