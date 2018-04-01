Week in sports
Liu Yiming of China and Vladimir Darida of the Czech Republic in action at the China Cup. REUTERS/Stringer
Kansas Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike shoots against Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Paschall during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva lifts the trophy as his team celebrates their victory in the Coupe de la Ligue Final. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Anthony Joshua in action with Joseph Parker. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Michigan Wolverines guard Duncan Robinson reacts after a shot against Loyola Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson in the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel in action after a Brighton corner. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Australian cricket coach Darren Lehmann reacts as he briefs the media at the Wanderes stadium in Johanneburg, South Africa. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Germany's Sandro Wagner collides with Brazil's Thiago Silva. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Russia's Alina Zagitova during the World Figure Skating Championships gala in Milan. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
South Africa's Morne Morkel celebrates taking the wicket of Australia's Pat Cummins. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates his win on the podium with the trophy after the F1 Australian Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
Chicago Bulls forward David Nwaba commits a foul against Detroit Pistons forward Anthony Tolliver. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
England's Dominic Calvert-Lewin scores their first goal against Ukraine in the European Under 21 Championship Qualifier. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Michigan Wolverines guard Zavier Simpson lays the ball up past Loyola Ramblers guard Clayton Custer during the semifinals of the men's Final Four. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling scores their third goal against Everton. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after defeating the Kansas State Wildcats in the championship game of the South regional of the NCAA Tournament. Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson eyes the puck in the air against the Winnipeg Jets. Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Australia's Milos Degenek in action with Colombia's Carlos Bacca. Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien
A gaucho rides an untamed horse during Creole week celebrations in Montevideo, Uruguay. REUTERS/Andres Stapff
Next Slideshows
Farewell for Stephen Hawking
Well-wishers filled the streets of Cambridge for the funeral of British physicist Stephen Hawking.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Funeral for Stephon Clark
Family and mourners gather in Sacramento for the funeral of Stephon Clark who was gunned down in his grandparents� backyard by police responding to a report...
MORE IN PICTURES
Easter Parade in New York
The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival in Manhattan.
Spilled cargo
When trucks, trains and boats laden with goods lose their loads.
Pictures of the month: March
Our top photos from the past month.
White House Easter Egg Roll
President Trump and first lady Melania host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.
Best of the Final Four
Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Winnie Mandela: 1936 - 2018
Images from the life of the controversial South African activist and politician.
Kim Jong Un meets K-pop stars
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a performance of South Korean K-pop stars in Pyongyang.
Protests turn deadly on Gaza-Israel border
A tense calm descends on the border after one of the deadliest days of unrest in the area in years.