Pictures | Sun Apr 8, 2018 | 1:00pm EDT

Week in sports

Members of Montemor forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
McLaren's Stoffel Vandoorne in action during qualifying at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
MMA fighter Conor McGregor walks out of the NYPD 78th police precinct after charges were laid against him following a late night melee in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic in action with AC Milan's Alessio Romagnoli. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Tiger Woods of the U.S. looks over the fifth green during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Liverpool fans set off flares and throw missiles at the Manchester City team bus outside the stadium before the match. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Mikhail Koudinov of New Zealand competes on the horizontal bar at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Kenya's Billy Odhiambo is tackled by Fiji's Samisoni Viriviri in the World Rugby Seven Series. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in table tennis at the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Australia. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia gets dunked by left fielder Hernan Perez after bringing in the game winning run with an RBI single against the Chicago Cubs. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Marc Leishman of Australia hits from a sand trap on the seventh hole during third round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shoots against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis. The Pelicans defeated the Warriors 126-120. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Athletes compete in the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Yairo Munoz reacts after umpire Mike Muchlinski called a strike against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Bayern Munich's Juan Bernat, Rafinha, Thiago Alcantara and Javi Martinez celebrate winning the league with a replica trophy at the end of the match against FC Augsburg. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Tony Finau of the U.S. watches his ball after hitting from a sand trap on the 6th green during third round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores their third goal to complete his hat-trick against Leganes. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Hamish Carter of Scotland competes in the Commonwealth Games. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
