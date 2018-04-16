Edition:
Pictures | Sun Apr 15, 2018

Week in sports

Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes during rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany remonstrates with Tottenham's Ben Davies, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Scotland's Callum Hawkins lies on the ground as Australia's Michael Shelley runs past during the Men's Marathon Final at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia, April 15, 2018. AAP/Tracey Nearmy/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain (rear), last year's Masters' champion, helps put the Green Jacket on 2018 Masters winner Patrick Reed following final round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
Raz De Maree ridden by Robbie Power goes over a water jump during the 17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2018.�� Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon in the men's 75kg boxing final during the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
St Helens' Tommy Makinson scores their second try against Wakefield Trinity in Belle Vue, Wakefield, Britain, April 15, 2018. Action Images/Craig Brough

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo drinks from a shoe as he celebrates winning the Formula One F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, China, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Rodriguinho of Corinthians scores a goal past goalkeeper Jailson of Palmeiras during the Sao Paulo Championship in Brazil, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson makes a jump screen as Colorado Avalanche goalie Jonathan Bernier makes a save during the third period in game two of the first round of the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, April 14, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Davy Russell kisses the trophy as he celebrates winning the 17:15 Randox Health Grand National Handicap Chase at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, Britain, April 14, 2018.��� Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, April 14, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green shoots the basketball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis during the first half at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, April 7, 2018. The Pelicans defeated the Warriors 126-120. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 08, 2018
Celtic's Moussa Dembele keeps an eye on the ball during the Scottish Cup semi final match against the Rangers in Hampden Park, Glasgow, April 15, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 15, 2018
Stephenie McPherson of Jamaica competes in the women's 400m semifinal at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Tuesday, April 10, 2018
U.S. Open Champion Sloane Stephens (L) teaches tennis to 400 elementary students at a workshop in Compton, California, U.S. April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks back at the green while hitting out from amid the azaleas on the 13th hole during third round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, U.S. April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, April 07, 2018
Conseslus Kipruto of Kenya celebrates victory in the men's 3000m steeplechase at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 13, 2018
Adam Hague of England in action in the men's pole vault final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 12, 2018
Gemma Frizelle of Wales competes in the rhythmic gymnastics team final and individual qualification at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 11, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Wednesday, April 11, 2018
Adam Peaty of England competes in the men's 50m breaststroke final at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, April 8, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, April 09, 2018
