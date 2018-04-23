Week in sports
Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Sevilla in the Spanish King's Cup Final in Madrid, Spain, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Spanish big wave surfer Axi Muniain drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during her match against France's Pauline Parmentier in the Fed Cup world group semi final in Aix-en-Provence, France, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sean Dodd is knocked down by Tommy Coyle in the Commonwealth lightweight title in Liverpool, Britain, April 21, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Desiree Linden of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili dives for the loose ball Golden State Warriors small forward Kevon Looney (left) in game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, April 19, 2018. Mandatory...more
Schalke 04 fans react during the match against Eintracht Frankfurt in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Carl Frampton is seen posing through a mirror after a press conference before his match against Nonito Donaire in Belfast, Britain, April 18, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
A bead of sweat drips off of Spain's Rafael Nadal as he prepares to serve during his second round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene in the Monte Carlo Masters in Monaco, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line to win the men's elite race at the London Marathon, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs
UEFA Champions League ambassador Andriy Shevchenko carries the Champions League trophy in Kiev, Ukraine, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Hibernian's Jamie Maclaren celebrates scoring their first goal with John McGinn against Celtic in the Scottish Premiership in Edinburgh, Britain, April 21, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Yuki Kawauchi of Japan celebrates after winning the men's division of the 122nd Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Vikas Krishan of India in action with Dieudonne Wilfried Seyi Ntsengue of Cameroon in the men's 75kg final at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, April 14, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez in action against Real Sociedad in San Sebastian, Spain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent West
Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring their third goal with Edinson Cavani against AS Monaco in Paris, France, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Chelsea's Maria Thorisdottir in action with Manchester City's Isobel Christiansen in the Women's FA Cup semi final in London, Britain, April 15, 2018. Action Images/Peter Cziborra
St Helens' Tommy Makinson scores their second try against Wakefield Trinity in Wakefield, Britain, April 15, 2018. Action Images/Craig Brough
Napoli fans celebrate after the match against Juventus in Turin, Italy, April 22, 2018. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca
The audience is seen during the closing ceremony at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, April 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
