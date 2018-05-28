Week in sports
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo jumps into a pool as he celebrates winning the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Champions League against Liverpool in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A general view as the peloton passes the Colosseum during the final stage of the Giro d'Italia in Rome, Italy, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt for eagle on the 18th green during the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club, Virginia Water, Britain, May 27, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
IndyCar Series driver Will Power celebrates after winning the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 27, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Pakistan's Imam ul-Haq in action against England in First Test in London, Britain, May 27, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A fan tries to see the German squad outside of their hotel in Eppan during FIFA World Cup training in Eppan, Italy, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale scores their second goal against Liverpool in the Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum attempts a layup in front of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James during the third quarter of game five of the Eastern conference finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, May 23, 2018. Mandatory Credit:...more
Mike Smith aboard Justify wins the 143rd running Preakness race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, May 19, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen during practice at the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Lyon's Sarah Bouhaddi celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women's Champions League Final against VfL Wolfsburg in Kiev, Ukraine, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Former Italian soccer player Andrea Pirlo is lifted up at the end of his farewell soccer match at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Celtic's Olivier Ntcham celebrates scoring their second goal against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup Final in Glasgow, Britain, May 19, 2018. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
France's Alize Cornet in action during her first round match against Italy's Sara Errani at the French Open in Paris, France, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Team Sweden celebrate after winning the gold medal at the IIHF World Championship against Switzerland in Copenhagen, Denmark, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Liverpool's Loris Karius walks past the trophy with his medal after losing the match against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final in Kiev, Ukraine, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 20, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto is doused with water after the game against the San Diego Padres at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 21, 2018. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
A player stands and watches as spectators throw flares on the pitch during the Polish Championship match between Legia Warszawa and Lech Poznan in Poznan, Poland May 20, 2018. Agencja Gazeta/Piotr Skornicki via REUTERS
