Pictures | Sun Jun 3, 2018 | 11:05am EDT

Week in sports

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Wednesday, May 30, 2018
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference as he announced he would be stepping down as coach. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell in action with Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett and Mike Cooper during the Rugby League Challenge Cup Quarter Final. Action Images/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Montpellier HB players celebrate with the trophy after winning the handball EHF Champions League Final. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A racegoer during Ladies Day at Britain's Epsom Downs Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro breaks his bat hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
Team Sky's Chris Froome celebrates after winning the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Valentin Porte of Montpellier HB in action against Eduardo Gurbindo and Romaric Guillo of HBC Nantes during the handball EHF Champions League Final. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A horse is cooled down after the race at the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao in action during Rugby Super League play. Action Images/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
England's Jordan Pickford squirts water from a bottle during their friendly against Nigeria. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins lays on the ground after his foul ball hit him in the mouth at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, June 03, 2018
People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2018
Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa in action during the long jump at the IAAF Diamond League in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, May 31, 2018
England's Dom Bess loses his wicket after being caught out by Pakistan's Asad Shafiq in Leeds. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
Turkey's Omer Bayram is shown a red card by referee Valentin Kovalenko during their friendly against Iran. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Britain's Kyle Edmund during his third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Saturday, June 02, 2018
