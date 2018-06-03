Week in sports
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Kristyna Pliskova at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane during a press conference as he announced he would be stepping down as coach. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Wigan Warriors' Sam Powell in action with Warrington Wolves' Harvey Livett and Mike Cooper during the Rugby League Challenge Cup Quarter Final. Action Images/Ed Sykes
Montpellier HB players celebrate with the trophy after winning the handball EHF Champions League Final. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A racegoer during Ladies Day at Britain's Epsom Downs Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro breaks his bat hitting a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her second round match against Croatia's Donna Vekic at the French Open. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Sky's Chris Froome celebrates after winning the Giro d'Italia. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Valentin Porte of Montpellier HB in action against Eduardo Gurbindo and Romaric Guillo of HBC Nantes during the handball EHF Champions League Final. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
A horse is cooled down after the race at the Derby Festival at Epsom Downs Racecourse. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao in action during Rugby Super League play. Action Images/Ed Sykes
England's Jordan Pickford squirts water from a bottle during their friendly against Nigeria. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins lays on the ground after his foul ball hit him in the mouth at Dodger Stadium. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Madison Keys of the U.S. celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu during the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
People play cricket in front of Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, Britain. REUTERS/Lee Smith
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green in game one of the 2018 NBA Finals. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Ruswahl Samaai of South Africa in action during the long jump at the IAAF Diamond League in Rome. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
England's Dom Bess loses his wicket after being caught out by Pakistan's Asad Shafiq in Leeds. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Turkey's Omer Bayram is shown a red card by referee Valentin Kovalenko during their friendly against Iran. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Britain's Kyle Edmund during his third round match against Italy's Fabio Fognini at the French Open. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Celebrities go to Washington
Famous faces champion their causes at the White House and the Capitol.
Pictures of the month: Sports
Our top sports photography from last month.
Top S-P-E-L-L-E-R-S
Highlights from the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.
Inside Otay Mesa immigration detention center
At the Otay Mesa Detention Center near San Diego, several hundred detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are held awaiting immigration hearings to decide the fate of their asylum claims.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.