Sun Jul 22, 2018

Week in sports

France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup after defeating Croatia in the final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, July 19, 2018
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her loss in the Wimbledon women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber . REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, July 14, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final match in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
The Women's 100m Hurdles Final at the Diamond League Anniversary Games in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts during the third round of the British Open. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Saturday, July 21, 2018
Croatia fans with flares line the streets during the welcoming parade after Croatia placed second in the World Cup. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 16, 2018
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets slimed as she accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sports Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, July 20, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbeldon men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, July 15, 2018
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2018
The image of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is displayed on a screen after winning the German Grand Prix race as rain falls on the track. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
A general view of athletes on the floor at the finish of the Women's 1 Mile at the Diamond League in London. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and team are welcomed home during celebrations in Zagreb after placing second in the World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native...

Jul 20 2018
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Jul 20 2018
Our top photos from the past week.

Jul 19 2018
Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who...

Jul 19 2018

Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute.

Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.

Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.

Our top photos from the past week.

The "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food.

Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years.

The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.

The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.

