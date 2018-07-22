Week in sports
France's Ousmane Dembele, Presnel Kimpembe and Alphonse Areola celebrate winning the World Cup after defeating Croatia in the final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain crashes during stage 9 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her loss in the Wimbledon women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber . REUTERS/Toby Melville
French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final match in Moscow. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS
The Women's 100m Hurdles Final at the Diamond League Anniversary Games in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts during the third round of the British Open. REUTERS/Jason Cairnduff
Croatia fans with flares line the streets during the welcoming parade after Croatia placed second in the World Cup. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Norway's Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Diamond League in London. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Race car driver Danica Patrick gets slimed as she accepts the Legend Award at the Kids Choice Sports Awards. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning the Wimbeldon men's singles final against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
American League outfielder Mitch Haniger of the Seattle Mariners breaks his bat during the ninth inning against the National League in the 2018 MLB All Star Game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The image of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton is displayed on a screen after winning the German Grand Prix race as rain falls on the track. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
A general view of athletes on the floor at the finish of the Women's 1 Mile at the Diamond League in London. REUTERS/David Klein
Croatia's Dejan Lovren and team are welcomed home during celebrations in Zagreb after placing second in the World Cup. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats
Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native...
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents
Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who...
MORE IN PICTURES
Ethiopian migrant brings Italian hills alive with the sound of goats
Agitu Idea Gudeta has built up a thriving business in her adopted Italy making goat's cheese and beauty products in just a few years since fleeing her native Ethiopia in 2010 over a land dispute.
Detained parents reunited with children
Parents who had been separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border are reunified.
Kids' Choice Sports Awards
Highlights from the Kids' Choice Sports Awards.
Best of Comic-Con
Highlights from the annual Comic-Con gathering in San Diego.
Eating in virtual reality
The "TREE BY NAKED, yoyogi park" restaurant in Tokyo incorporates virtual reality, projection mapping, and music to enhance diners' enjoyment of their food.
Pro-Assad villages evacuated in deal with Syrian insurgents
Two pro-government villages in northwestern Syria were evacuated, state television reported, in an agreement between the Damascus government and insurgents who had laid siege to them for several years.
Thai cave boys return home
The 12 boys and the coach of the 'Wild Boars' soccer team, rescued from a flooded cave, return home after being discharged from hospital.
Tearful reunions as Ethiopia-Eritrea flights resume
The first commercial flights from Ethiopia to Eritrea in 20 years are greeted by dancers waving flags and flowers, cementing a stunning rapprochement that has ended a generation of hostility in a matter of days.