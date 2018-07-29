Edition:
Week in sports

Dillian Whyte in action against Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena in London. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, who was mistaken for a fan, is pulled off his bike by a police officer as he makes his way to the Team Sky bus from the summit finish on Col du Portet, Haute Pyrenees, France. Albert Secall/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Italy's Francesco Molinari kisses the Claret Jug after winning the British Open. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, July 22, 2018
Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman David Freese has water dumped on him by right fielder Gregory Polanco after hitting a walk-off single to win the game against the New York Mets. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo drops a catch hit by Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Sunday, July 29, 2018
Andrew Seliskar reacts after winning the Men's 200 LC Meter Freestyle final during the 2018 USA Swimming Phillips 66 National Championships swim meet. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 27, 2018
Diogo Jota scores the first goal for the Wolverhampton Wanderers as they play Derby County. Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
A police officer pepper sprays a protester as another protester stands in front of the race director's car during stage 16 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Palmeiras Edu Dracena and Felipe Melo in action with Fluminense's Junior Dutra and Digao in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Warrington Wolves' Daryl Clark scores a try against St Helens. Action Images/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Beda Haemmerli drives his 1936 Ford Indy race car (front) through a steep turn during the Indianapolis in Oerlikon race demonstration at the Offene Rennbahn cycling track in Zurich's Oerlikon suburb, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Tuesday, July 24, 2018
Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson in action with Aberdeen. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Mitchelton-Scott riders Luke Durbridge and Mathew Hayman of Australia, Wanty-Groupe Gobert rider Guillaume Van Keirsbulck of Belgium, Direct Energie rider Thomas Boudat of France and Quick-Step Floors rider Niki Terpstra of the Netherlands in action during the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, July 26, 2018
Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor gets the out at second base against Detroit Tigers shortstop Jose Iglesias as second baseman Jason Kipnis steps out of the way during the ninth inning. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
Paris Saint-Germain's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their first goal against Arsenal. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Saturday, July 28, 2018
