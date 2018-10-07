Week in sports
Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia with the trophy after defeating Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina at the China Open. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Lina Lansberg (red gloves) fights Yana Kunitskaya (blue gloves) during UFC 229 in Las Vegas. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley (17) stiff arms Denver Broncos defensive back Chris Harris (25) in the fourth quarter. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark celebrates with the trophy after winning the match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at the China Open. REUTERS/Jason Lee
New York Yankees center fielder Andrew McCutchen (26) attempts to avoid the tag of Boston Red Sox left fielder Steve Pearce (25) during game two of the 2018 ALDS playoff series at Fenway Park. Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho during their match against Valencia. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester United's Paul Pogba shoots at goal against Newcastle United. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Florida Gators defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (23), safety Amari Burney (30) and teammates celebrate with fans as they beat the LSU Tigers. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Jack Catterall in action with Ohara Davies during the WBO Intercontinental Super-Lightweight Title. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Cardiff City's Callum Paterson and Bruno Ecuele Manga in action with Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez and Lucas Moura. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Sporting's Fredy Montero has a shot at goal as Vorskla Poltava's Volodymyr Chesnakov attempts to block. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
South Africa's Aphiwe Dyantyi in action against New Zealand. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben warms up before their match against Borussia. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse against New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri during the season-opening NHL Global Series ice hockey match in Gothenburg, Sweden. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/via REUTERS
Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic scores their second goal against Tottenham Hotspur. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Manchester United's Chris Smalling in action with Valencia's Michy Batshuayi. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) and center fielder George Springer (4) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians during game two of the ALDS playoff series. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Watford's Troy Deeney in action with Bournemouth's Steve Cook. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
River Plate's Gonzalo Montiel and Independiente's Maximiliano Meza in action. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
