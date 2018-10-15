Week in sports
Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Oakland Raiders' Rashaan Melvin and Derrick Johnson pray before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Spirit of Portopiccolo sailing boat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
England's Tommy Fleetwood during the first round of the British Masters. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Water drips from a swimmer's foot during a Swimming practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
SPAL's Thiago Cionek in action with Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer checks on left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after Gonzalez collided with the wall during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the ALCS playoff series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA...more
Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final at the Paseo De La Costa during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires,...more
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Shanghai Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett hits New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the goal line forcing a fumble in the first quarter. The Giants recovered the ball. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Portugal's Rafa in action against Poland. REUTERS/Radoslaw Jozwiak
Yuchen Chao of Chinese Taipei in action during the Beach Handball Women's Tournament match between Chinese Taipei and Paraguay at The Beach Handball Arena, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Members of Aposento do Barrete Verde forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani in action with Castres' Florian Vialelle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
France's Antoine Griezmann during their friendly with Iceland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Egypt's Ayman Ashraf in action with Swaziland's Barry Steenkamp during their African Nations Cup qualifier. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters. REUTERS/Aly Song
Belarus' Pavel Nekhaychik and Andrey Gorbunov in action with Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot and Christopher Martins Pereira. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Sailboats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
