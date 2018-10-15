Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Oct 15, 2018 | 11:10am EDT

Week in sports

Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 25
Oakland Raiders' Rashaan Melvin and Derrick Johnson pray before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Oakland Raiders' Rashaan Melvin and Derrick Johnson pray before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Oakland Raiders' Rashaan Melvin and Derrick Johnson pray before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
2 / 25
Spirit of Portopiccolo sailing boat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Spirit of Portopiccolo sailing boat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Spirit of Portopiccolo sailing boat leads during the Barcolana regatta in front of the Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
3 / 25
England's Tommy Fleetwood during the first round of the British Masters. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England's Tommy Fleetwood during the first round of the British Masters. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
England's Tommy Fleetwood during the first round of the British Masters. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
4 / 25
Water drips from a swimmer's foot during a Swimming practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Water drips from a swimmer's foot during a Swimming practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Water drips from a swimmer's foot during a Swimming practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 25
SPAL's Thiago Cionek in action with Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

SPAL's Thiago Cionek in action with Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
SPAL's Thiago Cionek in action with Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. REUTERS/Alberto Lingria
Close
6 / 25
Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 25
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer checks on left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after Gonzalez collided with the wall during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the ALCS playoff series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer checks on left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after Gonzalez collided with the wall during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the ALCS playoff series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Houston Astros center fielder George Springer checks on left fielder Marwin Gonzalez after Gonzalez collided with the wall during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the ALCS playoff series at Fenway Park. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 25
Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final at the Paseo De La Costa during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final at the Paseo De La Costa during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires,...more

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
Vincenzo Maiorca of Italy takes the lead as Chiawei Chang of Taiwan and Merijn Scheperkamp of the Netherlands fall during the Roller Speed Skating Mens Combined Speed Event Final at the Paseo De La Costa during the Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 25
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Shanghai Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Shanghai Open. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Shanghai Open. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
10 / 25
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett hits New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the goal line forcing a fumble in the first quarter. The Giants recovered the ball. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett hits New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the goal line forcing a fumble in the first quarter. The Giants recovered the ball. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett hits New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the goal line forcing a fumble in the first quarter. The Giants recovered the ball. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 25
Portugal's Rafa in action against Poland. REUTERS/Radoslaw Jozwiak

Portugal's Rafa in action against Poland. REUTERS/Radoslaw Jozwiak

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Portugal's Rafa in action against Poland. REUTERS/Radoslaw Jozwiak
Close
12 / 25
Yuchen Chao of Chinese Taipei in action during the Beach Handball Women's Tournament match between Chinese Taipei and Paraguay at The Beach Handball Arena, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Yuchen Chao of Chinese Taipei in action during the Beach Handball Women's Tournament match between Chinese Taipei and Paraguay at The Beach Handball Arena, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Yuchen Chao of Chinese Taipei in action during the Beach Handball Women's Tournament match between Chinese Taipei and Paraguay at The Beach Handball Arena, Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 25
Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, October 07, 2018
Temuujin Gan-Burged MGL (white) competes with Juan Montealegre COL (blue) in the Judo Mens -55kg competition at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Chloe Knott for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 25
China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, October 08, 2018
China's Shan Lin in action during a Diving practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 25
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Switzerland. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
16 / 25
Members of Aposento do Barrete Verde forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Members of Aposento do Barrete Verde forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
Members of Aposento do Barrete Verde forcados group perform during a bullfight at Campo Pequeno bullring in Lisbon, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 25
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani in action with Castres' Florian Vialelle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Gloucester's Danny Cipriani in action with Castres' Florian Vialelle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Gloucester's Danny Cipriani in action with Castres' Florian Vialelle. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Close
18 / 25
Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 25
France's Antoine Griezmann during their friendly with Iceland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

France's Antoine Griezmann during their friendly with Iceland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2018
France's Antoine Griezmann during their friendly with Iceland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
20 / 25
Egypt's Ayman Ashraf in action with Swaziland's Barry Steenkamp during their African Nations Cup qualifier. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt's Ayman Ashraf in action with Swaziland's Barry Steenkamp during their African Nations Cup qualifier. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Egypt's Ayman Ashraf in action with Swaziland's Barry Steenkamp during their African Nations Cup qualifier. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Close
21 / 25
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, October 13, 2018
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 25
Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters. REUTERS/Aly Song

Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, October 09, 2018
Richard Gasquet of France reacts during his match against Leonardo Mayer of Argentina at the Shanghai Masters. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
23 / 25
Belarus' Pavel Nekhaychik and Andrey Gorbunov in action with Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot and Christopher Martins Pereira. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarus' Pavel Nekhaychik and Andrey Gorbunov in action with Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot and Christopher Martins Pereira. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, October 12, 2018
Belarus' Pavel Nekhaychik and Andrey Gorbunov in action with Luxembourg's Maxime Chanot and Christopher Martins Pereira. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
24 / 25
Sailboats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Sailboats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Sunday, October 14, 2018
Sailboats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta at Trieste harbour, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Next Slideshows

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Djokovic wins U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic dismissed Juan Martin Del Potro 6-3 7-6(4) 6-3 to win the U.S. Open and earn back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

Sep 10 2018
Best of the U.S. Open

Best of the U.S. Open

Highlights from the tennis tournament in New York.

Sep 07 2018
Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Ultra-marathon through the Alps

Runners punish themselves on a 106-mile race through the Alps in the 16th Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc, regarded as one of the most difficult foot races in the...

Sep 04 2018
Serena style

Serena style

A look at Serena Williams' fashion choices on the tennis courts through the years.

Sep 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Cannabis college: Canadian students learn to grow pot

Cannabis college: Canadian students learn to grow pot

As Canadians prepare for the legalization of recreational cannabis this week, 24 students are becoming the first in the country to get formal credentials in growing pot.

Deadly flash floods in southern France

Deadly flash floods in southern France

Several people were killed in flash floods in France's southwestern Aude area after several months worth of rain fell in just a few hours overnight.

One year after Somalia's deadliest attack

One year after Somalia's deadliest attack

A bomb-laden truck heading for a base of African troops exploded instead in the center of Mogadishu last year, creating a storm of flame that incinerated nearly 600 Somalis.

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

Holocaust survivors beauty pageant

A beauty contest for survivors of the Nazi genocide in the Israeli city of Haifa.

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

Hurricane Michael devastates Florida Panhandle

The hunt for missing people in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael is turning into a search for the dead, as hope of finding more people alive fades in the Florida Panhandle, U.S. officials said.

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Hurricane Michael's devastation from above

Aerial views of the destruction caused by Hurricane Michael on Florida s northwest coast.

Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes

Shipwrecks tell tale of ancient Greek trade routes

Archaeologists in Greece have discovered at least 58 shipwrecks, many laden with antiquities, in what they say may be the largest concentration of ancient wrecks ever found in the Aegean and possibly the whole of the Mediterranean.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Before and after Hurricane Michael

Before and after Hurricane Michael

Satellite images show the destruction from Hurricane Michael in Florida.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast