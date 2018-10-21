Week in sports
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Boston Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland celebrates in the clubhouse with teammates after the Red Sox won game five of the ALCS playoff series against the Houston Astros. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Gabriel Medina from Brazil surfs a wave during the WSL championship at Supertubo beach in Peniche, Portugal. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
Keno Machado BRA wins against Farid Douibi ALG during the Boxing Mens Middle (up to 75kg) at The Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joe Toth for OIS/IOC//via REUTERS
Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo of Australia during qualifying for the Unites States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is stopped by a swarm of San Francisco 49ers. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Renzo Peralta Gonzalez ECU celebrates his silver medal win in the Wrestling Men's Greco-Roman 45kg in the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park.The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Florian Eisele for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Jockeys fall off their horse during the Palio of Siena horse race, in Siena, Italy. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Manny Machado celebrates with catcher Yasmani Grandal after scoring against the Milwaukee Brewers in the thirteenth inning in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Fulham's Marcus Bettinelli in action with Cardiff City's Callum Paterson. REUTERS/Rebecca Naden
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James reacts after dunking against the Portland Trail Blazers. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
A zoom blur effect of Miu Hirano JPN playing alongside Tomokazu Harimoto JPN against Chuqin Wang CHN and Yingsha Sun CHN in the Table Tennis Mixed International Team Gold Medal Team Match in the Table Tennis Arena, Tecnopolis Park. The Youth Olympic...more
Ramiro Costa ARG scores a decisive try to ensure Argentina's gold medal win in the Rugby Sevens Men's Gold Medal Match against France at the Club Atletico San Isidro Sede La Boya. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Jed Leicester for...more
Ahmed Elsawy Awad Elbaz of Egypt and Tethluach Chuol of Canada compete in the Bronze Medal Bout of the Boxing Mens Super Heavy (above 91kg) in the Oceania Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Simon Bruty for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Athletes in action during The Athletics Women's 2000m Stage 1 at The Athletics Field, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku in action with Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Zaineb Sghaier of Tunis in action against Natacha Veronique Nabaina of Cameroon in the Wrestling Women's Freestyle 65kg Group B at the Asia Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Lukas Schulze for OIS/IOC/\via REUTERS
Matthew Carter AUS during Diving Practice at the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joel Marklund for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Barcelona's Lionel Messi after sustaining an injury against Sevilla. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Talisa Torretti ITA in action during the Gymnastics Rhythmic Womens Rhythmic Individual All-Around at The America Pavilion, Youth Olympic Park during The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Bob Martin for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Brazil's Neymar, Roberto Firmino and teammates celebrate with the trophy after their match against Argentina in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Waleed Ali
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger makes a catch off of Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain in game four of the NLCS playoff series. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with VFB Stuttgart's Pablo Maffeo. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Reale Avintia Racing's Xavier Simeon (front) and other MotoGP riders ride mini electric bikes at a fan event at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Huddersfield Town's Laurent Depoitre in action with Liverpool's Dejan Lovren. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Lan Tominc SLO celebrates winning Gold in the Canoeing K1 Obstacle Slalom Mens Gold Medal Final at the Diques Puerto Madero, Urban Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
Golden State Warriors players pose with their rings during the ring ceremony before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger scores their first goal against Manchester United. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Gabriela Belem Agundes Garcia MEX competes in the Diving Mixed International Team Final in the Natatorium, Youth Olympic Park. The Youth Olympic Games, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Joe Toth for OIS/IOC/via REUTERS
