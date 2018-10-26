Week in sports
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki goes airborne after a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Kareem Jackson (not pictured). Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger catches a ball while avoiding teammates Enrique Hernandez (left) and Chris Taylor (right) in game two of the World Series against the Boston Red Sox. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of the Madison Chase during Six Day London cycling in London. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Mexico's Alejandra Romero Bonilla in action against Mongolia's Shoovdor Baatarja during the 59kg bronze medal bout at the World Wrestling Championships in Budapest. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James attempts to drive the ball past Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
LCR Honda IDEMITSU's Takaaki Nakagami comes off his bike during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix. REUTERS/Brandon Malone
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle holds off Los Angeles Rams cornerback Marcus Peters and cornerback Troy Hill. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal jumps to take a catch to dismiss England's Moeen Ali. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
A Boca Juniors' fan cheers his team before their match against Palmeiras. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates winning her group stage match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Barcelona's Rafinha scores their first goal past Inter Milan's Samir Handanovic during their Champions League match in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her group stage match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Vatanyu Yansri competes in Chonburi's annual buffalo race festival in Chonburi province, Thailand. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Boca Juniors' Carlos Izquierdoz in action with Palmeiras' Weverton in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Minnesota Wild defenseman Nick Steeler fights Los Angeles Kings forward Kyle Clifford. Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Boston Red Sox pinch hitter Eduardo Nunez celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the World Series. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Willian shoots at goal against BATE Borisov. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Real Betis fans before their match against AC Milan. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton battles for the ball with Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin and guard Ish Smith. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers before their match against the Tennessee Titans at London's Wembley Stadium. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo throws a punch at Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul during a fight in the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Fluminense's Gum scores their first goal against Nacional in Rio. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Tottenham's Harry Kane looks dejected after their match against PSV Eindhoven. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell blocks the shot attempt by Washington Wizards guard John Wall at Oracle Arena. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sri Lanka's Kasun Rajitha (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jason Roy (not pictured). REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich before their game. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Lyon's Anthony Lopes makes a save against Hoffenheim. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
