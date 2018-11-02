Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Nov 2, 2018 | 1:45pm EDT

Week in sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 25
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 25
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham on Halloween. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham on Halloween. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham on Halloween. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
3 / 25
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 25
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their second goal against Blackpool. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their second goal against Blackpool. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their second goal against Blackpool. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 25
Oct 27, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Oct 27, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Oct 27, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Close
6 / 25
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Empoli with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Empoli with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Empoli with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Close
7 / 25
Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the game between Brazil's Gremio and Argentina's River Plate in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the game between Brazil's Gremio and Argentina's River Plate in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Wednesday, October 31, 2018
Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the game between Brazil's Gremio and Argentina's River Plate in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Close
8 / 25
A view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

A view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
A view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
9 / 25
Kristina Mladenovic and Hungary's Timea Babos celebrate after winning the doubles final against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Kristina Mladenovic and Hungary's Timea Babos celebrate after winning the doubles final against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Kristina Mladenovic and Hungary's Timea Babos celebrate after winning the doubles final against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 25
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, October 29, 2018
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 25
Manchester United's Fred in action with Everton's Richarlison. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Manchester United's Fred in action with Everton's Richarlison. REUTERS/Peter Powell

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Manchester United's Fred in action with Everton's Richarlison. REUTERS/Peter Powell
Close
12 / 25
Flares during the match between Wehen Wiesbaden and Hamburger SV in Wiesbaden, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Flares during the match between Wehen Wiesbaden and Hamburger SV in Wiesbaden, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Flares during the match between Wehen Wiesbaden and Hamburger SV in Wiesbaden, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
13 / 25
Adam Blythe Great Britain (L) in action during the 30 minute Madison Chase during the Six Day London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Adam Blythe Great Britain (L) in action during the 30 minute Madison Chase during the Six Day London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Adam Blythe Great Britain (L) in action during the 30 minute Madison Chase during the Six Day London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
14 / 25
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Cardiff with Adam Lallana and Virgil van Dijk. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Cardiff with Adam Lallana and Virgil van Dijk. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Cardiff with Adam Lallana and Virgil van Dijk. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
15 / 25
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Stephen Curry celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Stephen Curry celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, November 01, 2018
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Stephen Curry celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 25
Paul 'Bulldog' Guest of the United Kingdom competes against New Zealand during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Paul 'Bulldog' Guest of the United Kingdom competes against New Zealand during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Paul 'Bulldog' Guest of the United Kingdom competes against New Zealand during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
17 / 25
Lyon's Moussa Dembele during their match against Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Lyon's Moussa Dembele during their match against Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Lyon's Moussa Dembele during their match against Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
18 / 25
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Madrid with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Madrid with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Madrid with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
19 / 25
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, October 26, 2018
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 25
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez in action with Mainz's Pierre Kunde. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez in action with Mainz's Pierre Kunde. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez in action with Mainz's Pierre Kunde. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
21 / 25
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the singles final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the singles final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the singles final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
22 / 25
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18). Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18). Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 28, 2018
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18). Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 25
Memphis Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple (17) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and guard Bradley Beal (right) compete for a loose bal. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple (17) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and guard Bradley Beal (right) compete for a loose bal. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, October 30, 2018
Memphis Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple (17) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and guard Bradley Beal (right) compete for a loose bal. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 25
Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg in action with Watford's Isaac Success. REUTERS/David Klein

Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg in action with Watford's Isaac Success. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, October 27, 2018
Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg in action with Watford's Isaac Success. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

Next Slideshows

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the...

11:10am EDT
Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War

Inside NATO's largest exercises since the Cold War

NATO launches its largest exercises since the Cold War, in Norway with 40,000 soldiers from more than 30 countries.

Nov 01 2018
Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Mourning after Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Pittsburgh's Jewish community gathers to begin burying the 11 congregants shot to death at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Oct 31 2018
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex embark on their first overseas tour as a married couple, visiting Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga...

Oct 31 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Some of our top photos from the month of October 2018.

On the midterm campaign trail

On the midterm campaign trail

Candidates hit the road ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections on November 6.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia searches for downed airliner

Indonesia deploys divers to search for an airliner that crashed with 189 people on board, as pinger locators try to zero in on its cockpit recorders and find out why an almost-new plane went down after take-off.

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

Indonesian plane crashes into sea

An Indonesian airliner crashed into the sea with the likely loss of all 189 people on board, as it tried to return to Jakarta minutes after take-off.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Migrant caravan heads north

Migrant caravan heads north

A U.S.-bound caravan of thousands of mostly Honduran migrants is in Mexico and inching north, defying threats by President Trump that he will close the U.S.-Mexico border if the caravan advances.

Google employees stage walkout

Google employees stage walkout

Thousands of Google employees and contractors staged brief midday walk-outs at offices across Asia, Europe and North America to protest sexism, racism and unchecked executive power in their workplace.

All Saints Day

All Saints Day

People around the world mark All Saints Day by visiting the graves of loved ones.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast