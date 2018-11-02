Week in sports
Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale (left) celebrates with teammates including catcher Christian Vazquez and pitcher David Price (right) after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five to win the World Series. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler steals the ball from Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
West Ham's Arthur Masuaku attempts to remove a pitch invader during their match against Tottenham on Halloween. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Joao Sousa at the Paris Masters. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe celebrates scoring their second goal against Blackpool. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Oct 27, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson (10) dives for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY...more
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Empoli with Federico Bernardeschi and team mates. REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Riot police surround referee Andres Cunha and match officials after the game between Brazil's Gremio and Argentina's River Plate in Porto Alegre, Brazil. REUTERS/Diego Vara
A view of Lazio's eagle mascot before their match against Inter Milan at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Kristina Mladenovic and Hungary's Timea Babos celebrate after winning the doubles final against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova and Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns defends Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester United's Fred in action with Everton's Richarlison. REUTERS/Peter Powell
Flares during the match between Wehen Wiesbaden and Hamburger SV in Wiesbaden, Germany. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Adam Blythe Great Britain (L) in action during the 30 minute Madison Chase during the Six Day London. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal against Cardiff with Adam Lallana and Virgil van Dijk. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Stephen Curry celebrate against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Paul 'Bulldog' Guest of the United Kingdom competes against New Zealand during the wheelchair basketball bronze medal match at the Invictus Games. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lyon's Moussa Dembele during their match against Angers. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their third goal against Real Madrid with Ousmane Dembele and Sergi Roberto. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez in action with Mainz's Pierre Kunde. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina celebrates after winning the singles final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. at the WTA Tour Finals in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman (23) breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18). Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Memphis Grizzlies guard Garrett Temple (17) and Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) and guard Bradley Beal (right) compete for a loose bal. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Huddersfield Town's Christopher Schindler and Jonathan Hogg in action with Watford's Isaac Success. REUTERS/David Klein
