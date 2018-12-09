Week in sports
Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst (3) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Portland Timbers in the 2018 MLS Cup championship game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Kell Brook in action against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt celebrates after scoring a power play goal against the Washington Capitals. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette in action with Huddersfield Town's Mathias Jorgensen at Emirates Stadium, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. reacts on a dunk by Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre Bembry. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes the handoff and runs 99 yards for the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive end Brandon Graham and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson kneel in prayer after their game. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser shoots the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne and forward Rocco Grimaldi. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers and defensive end Lawrence Guy stop Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Burnley's Phil Bardsley in action with Brighton's Yves Bissouma. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The Houston Texans play against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts after dunking against the Brooklyn Nets. Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles fans react as Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez enters the game as quarterback. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action against Fulham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Arsenal's Lucas Torreira celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Tottenham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action with Watford's Troy Deeney and Isaac Success. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates in the fourth quarter as San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay and forward Davis Bertans react at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Strasbourg's Nuno da Costa in action with Paris St Germain's Presnel Kimpembe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal react against the New York Knicks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
AS Monaco's Moussa Sylla in action with Montpellier's Benjamin Lecomte. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Phoenix Suns dancer cheerleaders perform against the Sacramento Kings. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Lucas Torreira scores their first goal against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton with Virgil van Dijk and team mates. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
France's 'yellow vests' face off with police
Anti-government protesters faced off with French riot police in Paris, hurling projectiles, torching cars and vandalizing shops and restaurants in a fourth...
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
John Kelly to leave White House
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of this year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, describing the former Marine Corps...
MORE IN PICTURES
France's 'yellow vests' face off with police
Anti-government protesters faced off with French riot police in Paris, hurling projectiles, torching cars and vandalizing shops and restaurants in a fourth weekend of unrest that has shaken President Emmanuel Macron s authority.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
John Kelly to leave White House
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his job at the end of this year, President Donald Trump said on Saturday, describing the former Marine Corps general as a loyal aide during his tenure.
Creatures caught on camera
Remote cameras capture elusive animals in their natural habitats.
Yellow vest anger endures in France
Despite capitulating this week over plans for fuel taxes that inspired the nationwide revolt, President Emmanuel Macron has struggled to quell the anger that led to the worst street unrest in central Paris since 1968.
President George H.W. Bush's funeral train
The first funeral train in nearly half a century begins its 70-mile journey to Texas A&M.
Fiery protests in Greece
Protesters clash with police during an anniversary rally marking the 2008 police shooting of 15-year-old student Alexandros Grigoropoulos.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.