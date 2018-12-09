Edition:
Week in sports

Atlanta United defender Michael Parkhurst (3) celebrates with teammates after defeating the Portland Timbers in the 2018 MLS Cup championship game. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, December 08, 2018
Kell Brook in action against Michael Zerafa in Sheffield, Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt celebrates after scoring a power play goal against the Washington Capitals. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, France. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette in action with Huddersfield Town's Mathias Jorgensen at Emirates Stadium, London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. reacts on a dunk by Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre Bembry. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry takes the handoff and runs 99 yards for the touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their second goal against Tottenham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and defensive end Brandon Graham and outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson kneel in prayer after their game. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser shoots the puck against Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne and forward Rocco Grimaldi. Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers and defensive end Lawrence Guy stop Minnesota Vikings running back Latavius Murray. Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Burnley's Phil Bardsley in action with Brighton's Yves Bissouma. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans play against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reacts after dunking against the Brooklyn Nets. Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles fans react as Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Sanchez enters the game as quarterback. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action against Fulham. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Tottenham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Leicester City's Wes Morgan in action with Watford's Troy Deeney and Isaac Success. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James celebrates in the fourth quarter as San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay and forward Davis Bertans react at Staples Center. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Strasbourg's Nuno da Costa in action with Paris St Germain's Presnel Kimpembe. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Deontay Wilder in action against Tyson Fury in Los Angeles. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Oakland Raiders running back Jalen Richard runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall and Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal react against the New York Knicks. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

AS Monaco's Moussa Sylla in action with Montpellier's Benjamin Lecomte. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Phoenix Suns dancer cheerleaders perform against the Sacramento Kings. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Arsenal's Lucas Torreira scores their first goal against Huddersfield Town. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Zhong Xiaojie, 19, wrestles a bull to the ground during a bullfight in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. REUTERS/Aly Song

Liverpool's Divock Origi celebrates scoring their first goal against Everton with Virgil van Dijk and team mates. REUTERS/Phil Noble

