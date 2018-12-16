Week in sports
Daiya Seto of Japan competes in the 400m medley finals at the FINA World Swimming Championships in Hangzhou, China. REUTERS/Aly Song
North Carolina A&T Aggies quarterback Lamar Raynard celebrates after defeating the Alcorn State Braves in the Celebration Bowl. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Evertons Lucas Digne in action with Manchester Citys Kyle Walker. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Tipape Lekatoo, a Maasai Moran from Mbirikani Manyatta, competes in a traditional high-jump event during the 2018 Maasai Olympics at the Sidai Oleng Wildlife Sanctuary, at the base of Mt. Kilimanjaro, near the Kenya-Tanzania border in Kimana,...more
Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson goes to the basket against Washington Wizards guard Austin Rivers (1) and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5). Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith makes a save against Boston Bruins center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (23) as Pens defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) and center Derick Brassard (19) defend. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Fulham`s Cyrus Christie against West Ham United. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
West Ham`s Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring their first goal against Fulham. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner of Germany drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros looks through traffic in front of the net against the New Jersey Devils. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Breshad Perriman makes a catch for a touchdown ahead of Denver Broncos cornerback Tramaine Brock. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Newcastle fans during their match against Huddersfield. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Italy`s Peter Fill in action during the Alpine Skiing World Cup. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James embrace after their game at Staples Center. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City`s Leroy Sane in action with Hoffenheim`s Pavel Kaderabek. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
The Denver Broncos parachute team Thunderstorm trails flares as they come into Broncos Stadium at Mile High before the game against the Cleveland Browns. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers running back Justin Jackson dives over Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
River Plate fans celebrate in downtown Buenos Aires after winning the Copa Libertadores final. REUTERS/Martin Acosta
Smoke bombs are thrown onto the pitch as Shakhtar Donetsk plays Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Al-Ain`s Khalid Eisa saves a penalty from Team Wellington`s Justin Gulley during the shootout. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Watford`s Ben Foster during their match against Everton. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook reaches for a loose ball as LA Clippers guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks on. Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Steps covered in snow outside the stadium before Shakhtar Donetsk plays Olympique Lyonnais in Kiev. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is pressured by New York Jets cornerback Buster Skrine. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Al-Ain celebrate winning the penalty shootout against Team Wellington in Al Ain, UAE. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram and defensive end Isaac Rochell. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Schalke`s Baba Rahman in action with Lokomotiv Moscow`s Vladislav Ignatyev. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
San Antonio Spurs small forward Rudy Gay dunks as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert defends. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Schalke`s Alessandro Schopf celebrates with team mates after scoring their first goal against Lokomotiv Moscow. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Napoli`s Arkadiusz Milik in action with Liverpool`s Dejan Lovren. REUTERS/Jon Super
