Sun Dec 23, 2018

Week in sports

Josh Warrington in action against Carl Frampton in the IBF World Featherweight Title match in Manchester. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the men's parallel giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
New York Knicks center Enes Kanter battles for a rebound between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne watches the goal made by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos in action with Tottenham's Lucas Moura. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
The crowd reacts after Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart hit a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Pittsburgh Steelerswide receiver James Washington is slowed down by New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, December 16, 2018
Chelsea's Eden Hazard shoots at Leicester City. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal against Arsenal. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in the second half against the Detroit Pistons. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis at the goal line as outside linebacker Thomas Davis helps defend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 17, 2018
Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
River Plate's Rafael Borre in action with Kashima Antlers' Tomoya Inukai in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop stops a shot by Calgary Flames center Derek Ryan. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2018
West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Watford's Jose Holebas. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Al-Ain's Rayan Yaslem in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Saturday, December 22, 2018
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks a shot into the face of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2018
Dillian Whyte in action against Dereck Chisora at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2018
