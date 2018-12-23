Week in sports
Josh Warrington in action against Carl Frampton in the IBF World Featherweight Title match in Manchester. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Austria's Marcel Hirsher in action during the men's parallel giant slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Alta Badia, Italy. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
New York Knicks center Enes Kanter battles for a rebound between Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Phoenix Suns guard Jamal Crawford. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne watches the goal made by Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Gustav Forsling. Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal's Sokratis Papastathopoulos in action with Tottenham's Lucas Moura. REUTERS/David Klein
The crowd reacts after Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart hit a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelerswide receiver James Washington is slowed down by New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Eden Hazard shoots at Leicester City. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tottenham's Dele Alli celebrates scoring their second goal against Arsenal. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks in the second half against the Detroit Pistons. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers cornerback James Bradberry forces a fumble by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tommylee Lewis at the goal line as outside linebacker Thomas Davis helps defend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James reacts during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
River Plate's Rafael Borre in action with Kashima Antlers' Tomoya Inukai in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop stops a shot by Calgary Flames center Derek Ryan. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Watford's Jose Holebas. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action with Al-Ain's Rayan Yaslem in Abu Dhabi. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. blocks a shot into the face of Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Dillian Whyte in action against Dereck Chisora at London's O2 Arena. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Catalan separatists clash with police as cabinet meets
Police dragged Catalan separatists off roads and arrested 11 during protests as Spain's government brought a cabinet meeting to regional capital Barcelona in...
Toys of the migrant caravan
Children who are part of a Central American migrant caravan trying to reach the U.S. share their toys and their stories.
Drones cripple Gatwick Airport
A mystery saboteur wrought travel chaos for more than 100,000 Christmas travelers in London by using drones to play cat-and-mouse with police snipers and the...
Tsunami hits Indonesia
A tsunami strikes the Indonesian islands of Java and Sumatra following an underwater landslide believed caused by an erupting volcano.
Pictures of the year 2018
Our top news photography from the past year.
Germany's last coal mine closes
Inside Franz Haniel shaft, Germany's last active coal mine, as it officially closes.
Guardian names Hannah McKay as Agency Photographer of the Year
The Guardian picture desk has chosen Reuters photojournalist Hannah McKay as agency photographer of the year.
Pictures of the year: Environment
Our top environment photos from the past year.