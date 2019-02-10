Edition:
Week in sports

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic after finishing the woman's alpine combined downhill at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 8. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady holds up six fingers during a victory parade after the Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl title by winning Super Bowl LIII, in Boston, February 5. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
The game is stopped for a bat flying through the arena as the Indiana Pacers play against the Los Angeles Clippers in Indianapolis, February 7. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Bronze medalist Lindsey Vonn of the U.S. celebrates after her final race, at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, February 10. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
An Egyptian water skier practices on the River Nile in front of the Egyptian Sailing and Water Ski Federation in Cairo, February 10. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Real Madrid's Gareth Bale in action against Barcelona at Camp Nou, February 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Members of a winter swimming club swim in the icy waters of the Yenisei River during their weekly bathing session, with the air temperature at about minus 28 degrees Celsius (18.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the Siberian town of Divnogorsk, Russia, February 8. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, February 08, 2019
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (not pictured) scores their first goal as Huddersfield Town's Ben Hamer looks on, February 9. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Graeme McDowell follows through on his tee shot at 17 during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, February 9. Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Real Madrid's Casemiro celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Ramos against Atletico Madrid, February 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson (73) fight to control the puck, February 9. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
Atlanta Hawks forward Omari Spellman battles under the basket with Toronto Raptors guard Danny Green and forward Pascal Siakam, February 7. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. reacts after finishing the women's Super-G at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships, February 5. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Romani''s Simona Halep in action during her match against Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova at the Fed Cup World Cup in Ostrava, Czech Republic, February 9. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Heidenheim's Maurice Multhaup in action with Bayer Leverkusen's Paulinho, February 5. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron scores a goal on New York Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner, February 5. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez in action against Fulham, February 9. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, February 09, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo (9) reacts after making a game winning basket against the Boston Celtics, his former team, in the fourth quarter at Boston's TD Garden. The Lakers defeated the Celtics 129-128. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2019
Former Dutch boxer Rudi Lubbers stands in front of the van where he and his partner were living for the last eight months, near the village of Kosharitsa, Bulgaria, February 3. Lubbers, who lost to Muhammad Ali on points in a 12-round heavyweight fight in Jakarta four and a half decades ago, is back on his feet again after taking one of the heaviest punches of his life. The 73-year-old and his partner Ria have been living in poverty in southeastern Bulgaria for the last two months, only to receive help after his story grabbed huge attention in the Netherlands following a TV documentary shown last Sunday. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2019
Master Jean-Pierre Pinel La Taule conducts a training session at the Salle d'Armes Coudurier in the Quartier Latin in central Paris. The oldest fencing club in Paris, founded in 1886, has remained intact since its creation. Picture taken January 28. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, February 05, 2019
