Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 17, 2019 | 12:25pm EST

Week in sports

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in action in the giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in action in the giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in action in the giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 20
Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria in action during the men's long jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria in action during the men's long jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria in action during the men's long jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
3 / 20
Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko. REUTERS/David Klein

Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
4 / 20
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie gets a front end full of sparks from driver Casey Mears in turn four during the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie gets a front end full of sparks from driver Casey Mears in turn four during the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie gets a front end full of sparks from driver Casey Mears in turn four during the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 20
Jaguares' Jeronimo de la Fuente in action against the Lions in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Jaguares' Jeronimo de la Fuente in action against the Lions in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Jaguares' Jeronimo de la Fuente in action against the Lions in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Close
6 / 20
Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in action during his men's singles match at the European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Copenhagen. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in action during his men's singles match at the European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Copenhagen. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, February 13, 2019
Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in action during his men's singles match at the European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Copenhagen. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Close
7 / 20
Malmo fans with flares before their match against Chelsea in Malmo, Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Malmo fans with flares before their match against Chelsea in Malmo, Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Malmo fans with flares before their match against Chelsea in Malmo, Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
8 / 20
Switzerland's Daniel Yule falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Switzerland's Daniel Yule falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, February 17, 2019
Switzerland's Daniel Yule falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
9 / 20
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari during training in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari during training in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari during training in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
10 / 20
Benfica's Haris Seferovic scores their second goal against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Benfica's Haris Seferovic scores their second goal against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Thursday, February 14, 2019
Benfica's Haris Seferovic scores their second goal against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 20
Gold medalists Switzerland's Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Wendy Holdener, Sandro Simonet, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern pose with their medals in the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Gold medalists Switzerland's Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Wendy Holdener, Sandro Simonet, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern pose with their medals in the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Gold medalists Switzerland's Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Wendy Holdener, Sandro Simonet, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern pose with their medals in the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
12 / 20
Britain's Tom Gale in action during the men's high jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Britain's Tom Gale in action during the men's high jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Britain's Tom Gale in action during the men's high jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
13 / 20
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
14 / 20
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in action during the men's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in action during the men's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, February 15, 2019
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in action during the men's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
15 / 20
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 20
Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Monday, February 11, 2019
Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
17 / 20
Scarves are left on a statue of Gordon Banks outside the stadium in Stoke-On-Trent after Banks, the goalkeeper on England's 1966 World Cup winning team, passed away. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Scarves are left on a statue of Gordon Banks outside the stadium in Stoke-On-Trent after Banks, the goalkeeper on England's 1966 World Cup winning team, passed away. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Scarves are left on a statue of Gordon Banks outside the stadium in Stoke-On-Trent after Banks, the goalkeeper on England's 1966 World Cup winning team, passed away. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
18 / 20
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over Recording artist J Cole during NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over Recording artist J Cole during NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, February 16, 2019
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over Recording artist J Cole during NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 20
Austria's Marco Schwarz and Italy's Simon Maurberger in action during the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Austria's Marco Schwarz and Italy's Simon Maurberger in action during the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Tuesday, February 12, 2019
Austria's Marco Schwarz and Italy's Simon Maurberger in action during the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Feb 15 2019
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.

Feb 15 2019
Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...

Feb 14 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Feb 14 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

When the Soviets left Afghanistan

Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.

New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.

Crossing the Rio Grande

Crossing the Rio Grande

Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day

Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week

Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.

End of an era for Airbus A380

End of an era for Airbus A380

Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast