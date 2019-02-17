Week in sports
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Hamidou Diallo dunks over Shaquille O'Neal in the Slam Dunk Contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel in action in the giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria in action during the men's long jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney in action with Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko. REUTERS/David Klein
NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie gets a front end full of sparks from driver Casey Mears in turn four during the Gander RV Duel 2 at Daytona International Speedway. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Jaguares' Jeronimo de la Fuente in action against the Lions in Buenos Aires. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in action during his men's singles match at the European Mixed Team Badminton Championships in Copenhagen. Ritzau Scanpix/Mads Claus Rasmussen via REUTERS
Malmo fans with flares before their match against Chelsea in Malmo, Sweden. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Switzerland's Daniel Yule falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari during training in Amsterdam. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Benfica's Haris Seferovic scores their second goal against Galatasaray. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Gold medalists Switzerland's Aline Danioth, Andrea Ellenberger, Wendy Holdener, Sandro Simonet, Daniel Yule and Ramon Zenhaeusern pose with their medals in the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. ...more
Britain's Tom Gale in action during the men's high jump at the IAAF World Indoor Tour in Birmingham. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Winner Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. poses after the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen in action during the men's giant slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. in action during the women's slalom at the Alpine World Ski Championships. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Newcastle United's DeAndre Yedlin in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Scarves are left on a statue of Gordon Banks outside the stadium in Stoke-On-Trent after Banks, the goalkeeper on England's 1966 World Cup winning team, passed away. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
New York Knicks forward Dennis Smith Jr dunks over Recording artist J Cole during NBA All-Star Weekend. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Austria's Marco Schwarz and Italy's Simon Maurberger in action during the mixed alpine team event at the Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Next Slideshows
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his...
MORE IN PICTURES
When the Soviets left Afghanistan
Thirty years have passed since the last Soviet troops withdrew from Afghanistan.
Floodwaters threaten Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Sediment-filled water from recent flooding in Queensland is flowing into Australia's 1,400-mile-long coral reef system, reducing light and water quality.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Crossing the Rio Grande
Migrants making their way north to the United States cross the Rio Grande as President Donald Trump continues to insist he could bypass Congress and build his border wall.
Valentine's Day
Love is in the air on Valentine's Day around the world.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week
Collection highlights from the Marc Jacobs show at New York Fashion Week.
End of an era for Airbus A380
Airbus has decided to end production of the world's largest airliner after 12 years in service due to weak sales.