Pictures | Mon Mar 4, 2019 | 8:15am EST

Week in sports

The start of the long distance cross country ski competition Vasaloppet in Salen, Sweden, March 3. TT News Agency/Ulf Palm via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw spends time playing with son Charley, two years old, and daughter Cali, four years old, during Spring Training at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix, Arizona, February 24. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron reacts after a challenge from Huddersfield Town's Tommy Smith which led to a red card, February 23. REUTERS/Scott Heppell

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Trey Millinax plays his ball from the mud off the 9th fairway during the first round of The Honda Classic golf tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, February 28. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Lee Selby in action with Omar Douglas at London's O2 Arena, February 23. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Sprinklers turn on during the match between AFC Bournemouth and Wolverhampton, February 23. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Belarus' Nastassia Mironchyk-Ivanova in action during the Long Jump Women qualifying at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 2. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Runners at the start of the Tokyo Marathon, March 3. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
FC Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates victory as Real Madrid's Karim Benzema looks on, March 2. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
Finland's Leevi Mutru in action at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld, Austria. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Saturday, March 02, 2019
A general view during the final between Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova and Switzerland's Belinda Bencic at the Dubai Tennis Championships, February 23. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Anaheim Ducks defenseman Josh Manson (42) and Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome (17) battle for the puck during the third period at Honda Center, February 27. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, February 28, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber at the Dubai Tennis Championships, February 25. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
A general view during the Women's Points Race Final at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland, March 3. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during the Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
