Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 10, 2019 | 12:35pm EDT

Week in sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, March 9. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, March 9. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, March 9. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 20
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Close
2 / 20
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal against Tottenham from a free kick, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal against Tottenham from a free kick, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal against Tottenham from a free kick, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Close
3 / 20
Netherlands' Lara van Ruijven falls in action with Italy's Martina Valcepina, China's Fan Kexin and Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting during the women's 500m final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 9. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Netherlands' Lara van Ruijven falls in action with Italy's Martina Valcepina, China's Fan Kexin and Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting during the women's 500m final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 9. ...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Netherlands' Lara van Ruijven falls in action with Italy's Martina Valcepina, China's Fan Kexin and Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting during the women's 500m final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 9. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
4 / 20
Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates scoring their first goal against Rayo Vallecano with Arturo Vidal, March 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates scoring their first goal against Rayo Vallecano with Arturo Vidal, March 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates scoring their first goal against Rayo Vallecano with Arturo Vidal, March 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
5 / 20
Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
6 / 20
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, March 08, 2019
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 20
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Close
8 / 20
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, March 09, 2019
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 20
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli shoots as Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin defends, March 7. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli shoots as Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin defends, March 7. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli shoots as Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin defends, March 7. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper works out during batting practice during spring training at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 3. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper works out during batting practice during spring training at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 3. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper works out during batting practice during spring training at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 3. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 20
Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 20
Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
13 / 20
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, March 03, 2019
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
14 / 20
Manchester United's David de Gea and team mates celebrate as Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti look dejected after their match, March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Manchester United's David de Gea and team mates celebrate as Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti look dejected after their match, March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
Manchester United's David de Gea and team mates celebrate as Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti look dejected after their match, March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Close
15 / 20
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius as he tries to inbound the ball, March 5. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Duke Blue Devils fans harass Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius as he tries to inbound the ball, March 5. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, March 05, 2019
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius as he tries to inbound the ball, March 5. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 20
Inter Milan's Matteo Politano in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger, March 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Inter Milan's Matteo Politano in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger, March 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Inter Milan's Matteo Politano in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger, March 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
17 / 20
Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond dives into second base safely for a stolen base against the Chicago Cubs during spring training in Mesa, Arizona, March 7. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond dives into second base safely for a stolen base against the Chicago Cubs during spring training in Mesa, Arizona, March 7. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, March 07, 2019
Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond dives into second base safely for a stolen base against the Chicago Cubs during spring training in Mesa, Arizona, March 7. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 20
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmigham, March 6. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmigham, March 6. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Wednesday, March 06, 2019
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmigham, March 6. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Close
19 / 20
Fans light flares during the match between St Pauli and Hamburger SV in Hamburg, March 10. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Fans light flares during the match between St Pauli and Hamburger SV in Hamburg, March 10. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

Reuters / Sunday, March 10, 2019
Fans light flares during the match between St Pauli and Hamburger SV in Hamburg, March 10. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Next Slideshows

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

11:35am EDT
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.

Mar 09 2019
Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...

Mar 09 2019
International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

Mar 08 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave

Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.

Crufts Dog Show

Crufts Dog Show

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout

Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.

Venezuela hit by major blackout

Venezuela hit by major blackout

A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.

International Women's Day

International Women's Day

Events marking International Women's Day around the world.

America's champion soccer squad

America's champion soccer squad

A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.

Transgender beauty queens

Transgender beauty queens

Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.

Women of the world

Women of the world

A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast