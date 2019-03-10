Week in sports
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, March 9. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen celebrates winning the men's giant slalom with second placed Rasmus Windingstad of Norway and third placed Marco Odermatt of Switzerland at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 9. ...more
Southampton's James Ward-Prowse scores their second goal against Tottenham from a free kick, March 9. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Netherlands' Lara van Ruijven falls in action with Italy's Martina Valcepina, China's Fan Kexin and Netherlands' Suzanne Schulting during the women's 500m final at the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, March 9. ...more
Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates scoring their first goal against Rayo Vallecano with Arturo Vidal, March 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Hong Kong's Ka Long Angus Ng in action during his quarter final match against Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto at the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, March 8. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook shoves Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic from behind, March 7. Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
Austria's Christian Hirschbuehl falls during the men's slalom at the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, March 10. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic in action with Brighton's Glenn Murray, March 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli shoots as Minnesota Wild center Luke Kunin defends, March 7. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper works out during batting practice during spring training at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida, March 3. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Ajax's Lasse Schone scores their fourth goal against Real Madrid, March 5. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Stade Rennes fans with flares during their match against Arsenal, March 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Spain's Ana Peleteiro reacts during Triple Jump Women Final at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Glasgow, March 3. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester United's David de Gea and team mates celebrate as Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani and Marco Verratti look dejected after their match, March 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Duke Blue Devils fans harass Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Isaiah Mucius as he tries to inbound the ball, March 5. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Inter Milan's Matteo Politano in action with Eintracht Frankfurt's Martin Hinteregger, March 7. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond dives into second base safely for a stolen base against the Chicago Cubs during spring training in Mesa, Arizona, March 7. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
A general view of play during the first round of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmigham, March 6. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Fans light flares during the match between St Pauli and Hamburger SV in Hamburg, March 10. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
Next Slideshows
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam...
MORE IN PICTURES
Civilians flee Islamic State's last enclave
Civilians are evacuating from Baghouz as the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces launches a final assault to capture Islamic State's last enclave in eastern Syria.
Protesters, police clash amid Venezuela blackout
Venezuelan opposition activists rally as electricity remained intermittent after the country s worst blackout in decades.
Venezuela hit by major blackout
A major power outage hits crisis-stricken Venezuela, a problem the government of President Nicolas Maduro quickly blamed on "sabotage" at a hydroelectric dam that provides much of the country's power.
America's champion soccer squad
A look at the reigning World Cup champion U.S. women's team, whose members have sued the U.S. national soccer federation, claiming the organization pays them less than male players and denies them equal training, travel and playing conditions.
Transgender beauty queens
Competing for the crown of the Miss International Queen 2019 beauty pageant in Thailand.
Women of the world
A look at the lives of women and girls this past year on International Women's Day.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.