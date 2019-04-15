Edition:
Week in sports

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at Emirates Stadium in London, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters, April 14. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett in game one of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Calgary, April 11. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 12, 2019
Liverpool's Sadio Mane heads at goal against FC Porto during their Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match at Anfield, April 9. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki waves to fans prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs, the final game of his NBA career, April 10. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
France's Delphine Cascarino celebrates scoring their first goal against Denmark with Charlotte Bilbault during their international friendly in Strasbourg, April 8. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, April 08, 2019
Napoli's Nikola Maksimovic in action with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Sunday, April 07, 2019
San Francisco Giants Gerardo Parra reacts after being hit in the face by a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Wieck, April 8. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
The World Series Champions banner is raised before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays during pregame ceremonies at Boston's Fenway Park, April 9. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, April 09, 2019
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action against SK Slavia Prague, April 11. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Thursday, April 11, 2019
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes and the bench argue an out of bounds call by the official during game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, April 14. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Sergio Garcia of Spain carries his daughter Azalea off the 1st green during the Masters par 3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club, April 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith fails to catch a double hit by Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, April 5. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 05, 2019
Team Paradise from Russia performs at the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships at Helsinki, April 13. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Anfield, April 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Ethiopia's Gelete Burka celebrates winning the women's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem in action against French boxer Anne Chauvin during an official boxing bout in Royan, France, April 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reaches home against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning, April 14. Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon after crashing during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Reuters / Sunday, April 14, 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly celebrates scoring their first goal against Southampton with Joao Moutinho, April 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, April 13, 2019
