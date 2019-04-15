Week in sports
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez in action against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League Quarter Final First Leg, April 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters, April 14. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Miami Heat guard Dwayne Wade is doused with water from his teammates after playing his last NBA game, against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center, April 10. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Arsenal fans look on during their match against Napoli at Emirates Stadium in London, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, April 12. REUTERS/Aly Song
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the 2019 Masters, April 14. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Internacional's Paolo Guerrero reacts during their match against Palestino in Porto Alegre, Brazil, April 9. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during training, April 8. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Philipp Grubauer makes a save against Calgary Flames center Sam Bennett in game one of the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Calgary, April 11. Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
Liverpool's Sadio Mane heads at goal against FC Porto during their Champions League Quarter Final First Leg match at Anfield, April 9. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dirk Nowitzki waves to fans prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs, the final game of his NBA career, April 10. Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor Lady Bears players celebrate after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the championship game of the women's Final Four, April 7. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
France's Delphine Cascarino celebrates scoring their first goal against Denmark with Charlotte Bilbault during their international friendly in Strasbourg, April 8. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Napoli's Nikola Maksimovic in action with Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Emirates Stadium, April 11. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Runners pass along discarded cups at a refreshment point during the Vienna City Marathon in Austria, April 7. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
San Francisco Giants Gerardo Parra reacts after being hit in the face by a pitch from San Diego Padres pitcher Brad Wieck, April 8. D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
The World Series Champions banner is raised before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays during pregame ceremonies at Boston's Fenway Park, April 9. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga in action against SK Slavia Prague, April 11. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes and the bench argue an out of bounds call by the official during game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden, April 14. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Sergio Garcia of Spain carries his daughter Azalea off the 1st green during the Masters par 3 contest at Augusta National Golf Club, April 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Seattle Mariners center fielder Mallex Smith fails to catch a double hit by Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada, April 5. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Team Paradise from Russia performs at the ISU World Synchronized Skating Championships at Helsinki, April 13. Lehtikuva/Roni Rekomaa via REUTERS
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their first goal against Chelsea at Anfield, April 14. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ethiopia's Gelete Burka celebrates winning the women's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Iranian boxer Sadaf Khadem in action against French boxer Anne Chauvin during an official boxing bout in Royan, France, April 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reaches home against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning, April 14. Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports
Toro Rosso's Alexander Albon after crashing during practice at the Chinese Grand Prix, April 13. REUTERS/Aly Song
LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley loses the ball out of bounds against Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena, April 13. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during the men's elite race at the Paris Marathon, April 14. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Willy Boly celebrates scoring their first goal against Southampton with Joao Moutinho, April 13. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Next Slideshows
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Family day at the Masters
Kids and partners join players on the green for the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta National.
Augusta hosts first women's tournament
Jennifer Kupcho struck a blow for gender equality and entered golf history books when she was crowned Augusta National Women's Amateur champion, hoisting the...
Conor McGregor announces retirement amid sex assault allegation
Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts shortly before the New York Times reported he is being investigated in his native Ireland for...
MORE IN PICTURES
Tigers Woods wins Masters
Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.
Ebola outbreak kills hundreds in Congo
The current outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed more than 700 people and is continuing to spread.
World's tallest indoor waterfall unveiled
A sprawling retail complex with the world's tallest indoor waterfall is what Singapore hopes will bring more travelers and visitors to the airport to shop and dine.
Islamic State brides face few choices
Thousands of women, especially foreigners who flocked from Europe and North African countries, willingly joined Islamic State, subscribing to its brutal interpretation of Islam and marrying militants.
Spring in blossom
Cherry, peach and almond trees bloom in springtime around the world.
Sudan's Bashir ousted by military and placed under arrest
Sudanese President Omar Hassan Bashir, who weathered multiple armed rebellions, economic crises and attempts by the West to make him a pariah, was forced to step down by the military on Thursday after popular protests.
Memorial for Nipsey Hussle
Former President Barack Obama praised the legacy of slain Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle in a letter read during a public memorial attended by thousands of fans, many of them dressed in white.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Classical music kids of Ireland
Young musicians compete in the annual Feis Ceoil classical music competition, which was founded in 1896 and includes over 5,000 participants in Dublin, Ireland.