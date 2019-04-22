Edition:
Week in sports

Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson makes faces at his daughter Olivia before their playoff game against the Dallas Stars, April 20. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Men's winner Lawrence Cherono of Kenya crosses the finish line ahead of Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia during the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon, on the sixth anniversary of the 2013 Boston marathon bombings, April 15. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 15, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal as Manchester United's David de Gea reacts during the Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg in Barcelona, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal and completing his hat-trick against AS Monaco with 'Notre-Dame' on his shirt, April 21. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jose Martinez leaps to celebrate with center fielder Dexter Fowler after hitting a solo home run against New York Mets starting pitcher Jason Vargas in St. Louis, April 19. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2019
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Chelsea's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Cesar Azpilicueta against Slavia Prague at London's Stamford Bridge, April 18. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Corinthians fan during the Paulista Championship Final match against Sao Paulo, April 21. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Teofimo Lopez and Edis Tatli in action at Madison Square Garden in New York, April 20. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Italy's Fabio Fognini celebrates winning the final against Serbia's Dusan Lajovic at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 21. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after dunking the ball in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at TD Garden, April 17. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Manchester United at Camp Nou, April 16. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Amir Khan poses for a photo during the work-out ahead of his boxing match against Terence Crawford in New York, April 16. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Everton's Theo Walcott celebrates scoring their fourth goal against Manchester United, April 21. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
A Vegas Golden Knights player takes the ice before the start of game four against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, April 16. Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
Paris St Germain's Dani Alves celebrates scoring their first goal against Nantes, April 17. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his third round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov at the Monte Carlo Masters, April 18. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
PAOK fans celebrate after winning the Super League Greece against Levadiakos in Thessaloniki, April 21. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against France's Caroline Garcia at the Fed Cup in Rouen, France, April 21. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Sunday, April 21, 2019
Eintracht Frankfurt fans before theis match against Benfica at Commerzbank Arena in Frankfurt, April 18. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, April 18, 2019
