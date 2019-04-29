Week in sports
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race at the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their second goal against Arsenal at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the race with third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the podium at Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 28. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
FC Nurnberg's Tim Leibold looks dejected after missing a penalty while Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during a match against Manchester City at Old Trafford, April 24. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, April 26. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning the final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, April 27. REUTERS/David Klein
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah against Huddersfield Town at Anfield, April 26. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Barcelona players celebrate after the Women's Champions League semi final second leg match against Bayern Munich at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, April 28. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and fans celebrate after the match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
