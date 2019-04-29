Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Apr 28, 2019 | 8:45pm EDT

Week in sports

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates winning La Liga with the trophy after a match against Levante in Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain, April 27. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
1 / 20
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race at the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race at the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race at the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Close
2 / 20
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their second goal against Arsenal at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their second goal against Arsenal at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy scores their second goal against Arsenal at King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Close
3 / 20
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the race with third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the podium at Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 28. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the race with third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the podium at Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 28. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas celebrates winning the race with third placed Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel on the podium at Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 28. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
4 / 20
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens in action during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix at Porsche-Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, April 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 20
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen in action during qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 27. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
6 / 20
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
A general view of a clash after the Egyptian Premier League match between Pyramids FC and Zamalek in Cairo, Egypt, April 23. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Close
7 / 20
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

Reuters / Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Japan's Yukari Ishizawa in action during the women's 3000m steeplechase final at the Asian Athletics Championships at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, April 23. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Close
8 / 20
FC Nurnberg's Tim Leibold looks dejected after missing a penalty while Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FC Nurnberg's Tim Leibold looks dejected after missing a penalty while Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
FC Nurnberg's Tim Leibold looks dejected after missing a penalty while Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich celebrates at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Nuremberg, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Close
9 / 20
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Chen Meng of China in action during her semifinal match against Wang Manyu of China at the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships in Budapest, Hungary, April 26. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
10 / 20
Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during a match against Manchester City at Old Trafford, April 24. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during a match against Manchester City at Old Trafford, April 24. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 25, 2019
Manchester United's Paul Pogba in action during a match against Manchester City at Old Trafford, April 24. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 20
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, April 26. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, April 26. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bats against the Oakland Athletics during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, April 26. Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning the final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning the final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates after winning the final match against Estonia's Anett Kontaveit at the Stuttgart Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany, April 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 20
West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, April 27. REUTERS/David Klein

West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, April 27. REUTERS/David Klein

Reuters / Saturday, April 27, 2019
West Ham's Michail Antonio in action with Tottenham's Davinson Sanchez at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, April 27. REUTERS/David Klein
Close
14 / 20
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Athletes compete during the Red Bull 400 uphill sprint at the Sunkar International Ski Jumping Complex in Almaty, Kazakhstan April 28. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Close
15 / 20
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
A boat passes under Tower Bridge during the London Marathon, April 28. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 20
Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah against Huddersfield Town at Anfield, April 26. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah against Huddersfield Town at Anfield, April 26. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Liverpool's Naby Keita celebrates scoring their first goal with Mohamed Salah against Huddersfield Town at Anfield, April 26. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Close
17 / 20
Barcelona players celebrate after the Women's Champions League semi final second leg match against Bayern Munich at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, April 28. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona players celebrate after the Women's Champions League semi final second leg match against Bayern Munich at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, April 28. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Barcelona players celebrate after the Women's Champions League semi final second leg match against Bayern Munich at Mini Estadi in Barcelona, Spain, April 28. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
18 / 20
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, April 26, 2019
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc during practice at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit, April 26. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
19 / 20
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and fans celebrate after the match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and fans celebrate after the match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Sunday, April 28, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and fans celebrate after the match against Burnley at Turf Moor in Burnley, April 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

Next Slideshows

Running the Boston Marathon

Running the Boston Marathon

The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest...

Apr 15 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Sports action from around the world this past week.

Apr 15 2019
Tigers Woods wins Masters

Tigers Woods wins Masters

Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the fifth time to land his 15th major title and first since 2008.

Apr 15 2019
Family day at the Masters

Family day at the Masters

Kids and partners join players on the green for the Masters Par-3 contest at Augusta National.

Apr 10 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

NRA convention in Indianapolis

NRA convention in Indianapolis

Inside the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

Putin and Kim meet in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Russian city of Vladivostok for a summit to discuss de-nuclearization and improve ties with its giant neighbor.

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters set up camp at Brazil's capital

Indigenous protesters are camping out in Brazil s capital at the Terra Livre (Free land) camp to defend indigenous land and cultural rights that they say are threatened by the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William meets survivors of Christchurch mosque shootings

Prince William met survivors of a deadly shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, including a five-year-old girl recovering in hospital, during a two-day visit to New Zealand.

Unlikely animal friendships

Unlikely animal friendships

From inseparable pals to surprising bonds between predator and prey - animals form the unlikeliest of friendships.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democratic presidential contenders of 2020

Democrats who have jumped into the 2020 presidential race to recapture the White House.

Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas

Overcrowded facilities force migrants into temporary shelters in Texas

Migrants from Central America are housed at temporary shelters in El Paso, Texas, after being released by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection due to overcrowded facilities.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast