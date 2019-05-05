Week in sports
Flavien Prat aboard Country House (20) races John Velazquez aboard Code of Honor (13) during the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
Canelo Alvarez (white trunks) and Daniel Jacobs (black trunks) box during their WBC/WBA/IBF middleweight unification world championship boxing bout in Las Vegas, May 4. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (42) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeffery Earnhardt wreck during the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, April 28. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Britain's Jamie Chadwick celebrates winning the race alongside third placed Marta Garcia of Spain following the motorsport W series in Hockenheim, Germany, May 4. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Teams compete in the 29th annual dhow sailing race, known as The Gaffal, near Sir Bu Nuayr Island, UAE, May 3. REUTERS/Satish Kumar
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette celebrates scoring their first goal with team mates against Valencia, May 2. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Boston Bruins center Joakim Nordstrom (20) and Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) fall into the bench after colliding during the first period in game five of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 4. Winslow Townson-USA...more
Eintracht Frankfurt mascot Attila before their match against Chelsea at Commerzbank-Arena in Frankfurt, May 2. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid reacts in front of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry after dunking during the fourth quarter in game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, May 2. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Ajax fans in London before their Champions League Semi Final match against Tottenham Hotspur, April 30. REUTERS/Tom Jacobs
South Africa's Caster Semenya celebrates after winning the women's 800m at the Diamond League in Doha, May 3. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari
Manchester City players celebrate winning the Women's FA Cup with the trophy at London's Wembley Stadium, May 4. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring their third goal against Valencia during their Europa League Semi Final match at Emirates Stadium in London, May 2. REUTERS/David Klein
Boxer Anthony Joshua poses at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield, May 1. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal with Luis Suarez against Liverpool during their Champions League Semi Final at Camp Nou, May 1. REUTERS/Albert Gea
