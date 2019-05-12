Week in sports
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via...more
First-placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Dieter Zetsche on the podium at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019....more
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil...more
Italy's Marco de Filippo Roia loses a goal during the Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 12, 2019. Joel Marklund/Pool via REUTERS
PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis in action against AEK Athens during the Greek Cup Final in Athens, Greece, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens celebrates winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep with the trophy at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Sweden's Marcus Kinhult celebrates winning the British Masters at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
ASM Clermont Auvergne players celebrate winning the European Challenge Cup Final with the trophy after beating La Rochelle at St James Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 10, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown in the air by players as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019....more
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2019. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Ajax Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. Action Images...more
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward dives in to third base after hitting a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, May 11, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga after their match against Greuther Fuerth in Fuerth, Germany, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik and Jan Kovar in action in front of Sweden's goal during a Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Prince Harry talks with athletes during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and team mates look dejected after conceding their third goal to Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Barcelona fans react after the match against Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Spain's David Ferrer is thrown in the air by his friends after losing his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their second goal past Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 32 match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Running the Boston Marathon
The 123rd Boston Marathon ended with a sprint to the tape, as Kenya's Lawrence Cherono edged Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa by two seconds in one of the closest...
MORE IN PICTURES
Cuban LGBT activists defy government, hold pride parade
Cuban gay rights activists held an unauthorized independent pride parade in Havana despite the Communist government warning against it and calling it subversive, an unprecedented show of civil society in the one-party state.
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
Bells, whistles and steam herald U.S. Transcontinental Railroad's 150th birthday
Thousands of people witnessed the re-enactment of a ceremony in Utah's high desert that marked the completion of the first railroad to span the North American continent 150 years ago.
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures.
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad
Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.