Pictures | Sun May 12, 2019 | 4:50pm EDT

Week in sports

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019.

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Manchester City's Vincent Kompany lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
First-placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Dieter Zetsche on the podium at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

First-placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Dieter Zetsche on the podium at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019.

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
First-placed Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes Benz Dieter Zetsche on the podium at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their third goal with Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold against FC Barcelona during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Italy's Marco de Filippo Roia loses a goal during the Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 12, 2019. Joel Marklund/Pool via REUTERS

Italy's Marco de Filippo Roia loses a goal during the Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 12, 2019. Joel Marklund/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Italy's Marco de Filippo Roia loses a goal during the Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 12, 2019. Joel Marklund/Pool via REUTERS
PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis in action against AEK Athens during the Greek Cup Final in Athens, Greece, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis in action against AEK Athens during the Greek Cup Final in Athens, Greece, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
PAOK Salonika's Alexandros Paschalakis in action against AEK Athens during the Greek Cup Final in Athens, Greece, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens celebrates winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep with the trophy at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Netherlands' Kiki Bertens celebrates winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep with the trophy at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Netherlands' Kiki Bertens celebrates winning the final against Romania's Simona Halep with the trophy at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Sweden's Marcus Kinhult celebrates winning the British Masters at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Sweden's Marcus Kinhult celebrates winning the British Masters at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Sweden's Marcus Kinhult celebrates winning the British Masters at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, Britain, May 12, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
ASM Clermont Auvergne players celebrate winning the European Challenge Cup Final with the trophy after beating La Rochelle at St James Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 10, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

ASM Clermont Auvergne players celebrate winning the European Challenge Cup Final with the trophy after beating La Rochelle at St James Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 10, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
ASM Clermont Auvergne players celebrate winning the European Challenge Cup Final with the trophy after beating La Rochelle at St James Park in Newcastle, Britain, May 10, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown in the air by players as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown in the air by players as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019.

Reuters / Sunday, May 12, 2019
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is thrown in the air by players as they celebrate winning the Premier League after their match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, Britain, May 12, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2019. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2019. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez is doused with water after his game-winning, two-run home run in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, May 8, 2019. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his third round match against Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Ajax Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Ajax Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal to complete his hat-trick with Dele Alli during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Ajax Amsterdam at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward dives in to third base after hitting a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, May 11, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward dives in to third base after hitting a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, May 11, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward dives in to third base after hitting a triple against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field in Chicago, May 11, 2019. Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, May 11, 2019
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during qualifying at the Formula One Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain, May 11, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi looks dejected after the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, by U.S. President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga after their match against Greuther Fuerth in Fuerth, Germany, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga after their match against Greuther Fuerth in Fuerth, Germany, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, May 06, 2019
FC Cologne's Marco Hoger celebrates with beer after being promoted to the Bundesliga after their match against Greuther Fuerth in Fuerth, Germany, May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik and Jan Kovar in action in front of Sweden's goal during a Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik and Jan Kovar in action in front of Sweden's goal during a Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Friday, May 10, 2019
Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik and Jan Kovar in action in front of Sweden's goal during a Group B match against Sweden at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Britain's Prince Harry talks with athletes during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Britain's Prince Harry talks with athletes during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2019
Britain's Prince Harry talks with athletes during the official launch of the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and team mates look dejected after conceding their third goal to Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and team mates look dejected after conceding their third goal to Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and team mates look dejected after conceding their third goal to Tottenham Hotspur during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Barcelona fans react after the match against Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Barcelona fans react after the match against Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Barcelona fans react after the match against Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Spain's David Ferrer is thrown in the air by his friends after losing his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Spain's David Ferrer is thrown in the air by his friends after losing his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Wednesday, May 08, 2019
Spain's David Ferrer is thrown in the air by his friends after losing his second round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 8, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their second goal past Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their second goal past Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum scores their second goal past Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen during the Champions League Semi Final Second Leg at Anfield in Liverpool, Britain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 32 match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 32 match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Tuesday, May 07, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her round of 32 match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo at the Madrid Open in Spain, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Week in sports

Week in sports

