Mon May 20, 2019

Week in sports

A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
A runner competes in the Great Wall Marathon at the Huangyaguan Great Wall outside Beijing, China, May 18. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland at the Ice hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland at the Ice hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, May 14, 2019
Austria's David Kickert in action against Switzerland at the Ice hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig in Istanbul, May 19. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig in Istanbul, May 19. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig in Istanbul, May 19. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
CSKA Moscow's Cory Higgins in action with Anadolu Efes Istanbul's Tibor Pleiss at the EuroLeague Final Four in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, May 19. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

CSKA Moscow's Cory Higgins in action with Anadolu Efes Istanbul's Tibor Pleiss at the EuroLeague Final Four in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, May 19. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
CSKA Moscow's Cory Higgins in action with Anadolu Efes Istanbul's Tibor Pleiss at the EuroLeague Final Four in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, May 19. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open in Rome, May 18. REUTERS/Giuseppe Maffia

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open in Rome, May 18. REUTERS/Giuseppe Maffia

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open in Rome, May 18. REUTERS/Giuseppe Maffia
Deontay Wilder celebrates moments after defeating Dominic Breazeale by knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, May 18. Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Deontay Wilder celebrates moments after defeating Dominic Breazeale by knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, May 18. Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Deontay Wilder celebrates moments after defeating Dominic Breazeale by knockout in the first round of their world heavyweight championship boxing match at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, May 18. Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Spieth chips out of the bunker on the fifth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage in New York, May 18. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Spieth chips out of the bunker on the fifth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage in New York, May 18. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Jordan Spieth chips out of the bunker on the fifth hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage in New York, May 18. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Netherlands' Beitske Visser celebrates after winning the W Series race in Zolder, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Netherlands' Beitske Visser celebrates after winning the W Series race in Zolder, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Netherlands' Beitske Visser celebrates after winning the W Series race in Zolder, Belgium, May 18. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) fights for the rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28), forward Jonas Jerebko (21), and center Kevon Looney (5) during game one of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) fights for the rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28), forward Jonas Jerebko (21), and center Kevon Looney (5) during game one of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) fights for the rebound against Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28), forward Jonas Jerebko (21), and center Kevon Looney (5) during game one of the Western conference finals of the NBA Playoffs. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
A Union Berlin fan lets off a flare during their match against VfL Bochum in Bochum, Germany, May 19. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

A Union Berlin fan lets off a flare during their match against VfL Bochum in Bochum, Germany, May 19. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
A Union Berlin fan lets off a flare during their match against VfL Bochum in Bochum, Germany, May 19. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Referee Paulo Roberto Alves tosses the coin before the match between Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos

Referee Paulo Roberto Alves tosses the coin before the match between Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Referee Paulo Roberto Alves tosses the coin before the match between Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, May 18. REUTERS/Cristiane Mattos
Billy Joe Saunders in action with Shefat Isufi in Stevenage, Britain, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Billy Joe Saunders in action with Shefat Isufi in Stevenage, Britain, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Billy Joe Saunders in action with Shefat Isufi in Stevenage, Britain, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning Ligue 1 in Paris, May 18. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning Ligue 1 in Paris, May 18. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Paris St Germain's Thiago Silva celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning Ligue 1 in Paris, May 18. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben pours beer on Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga in Munich, May 18. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben pours beer on Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga in Munich, May 18. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Bayern Munich's Arjen Robben pours beer on Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac as they celebrate winning the Bundesliga in Munich, May 18. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores their second goal against Watford at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores their second goal against Watford at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus scores their second goal against Watford at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Latvia's Elvis Merzlikins and Teodors Blugers and Russia's Yevgeny Kuznetsov in action during the Ice Hockey Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Latvia's Elvis Merzlikins and Teodors Blugers and Russia's Yevgeny Kuznetsov in action during the Ice Hockey Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Latvia's Elvis Merzlikins and Teodors Blugers and Russia's Yevgeny Kuznetsov in action during the Ice Hockey Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 18. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning at Marlins Park in Miami, May 17. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning at Marlins Park in Miami, May 17. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Trevor Richards (36) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning at Marlins Park in Miami, May 17. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shakes hands with with Britain's Prince William as they celebrate winning the FA Cup at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shakes hands with with Britain's Prince William as they celebrate winning the FA Cup at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, May 18, 2019
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero shakes hands with with Britain's Prince William as they celebrate winning the FA Cup at London's Wembley Stadium, May 18. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) fight for a loose ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs, May 17. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) fight for a loose ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs, May 17. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) and guard Kyle Lowry (7) fight for a loose ball against Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) in game two of the Eastern conference finals of the NBA Playoffs, May 17. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
England's Joe Denly is caught by Pakistan's Junaid Khan in Nottingham, May 17. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

England's Joe Denly is caught by Pakistan's Junaid Khan in Nottingham, May 17. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Friday, May 17, 2019
England's Joe Denly is caught by Pakistan's Junaid Khan in Nottingham, May 17. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
