Week in sports
Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig against Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. in Istanbul, Turkey, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix after the race in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open in Rome, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Giuseppe Maffia
Finland's players celebrate after winning the World Championship against Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Fans react at Jurassic Park as the Toronto Raptors advance to the NBA finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio
Tony Finau plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 24, 2019. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defend during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2019. John E....more
SC Paderborn 07 players celebrate promotion to the Bundesliga after their match against Dynamo Dresden in Dresden, Germany, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (right) celebrates his goal with left wing David Perron (left) against the San Jose Sharks during game six of the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21, 2019. The St....more
A Union Berlin fan lets off a flare during the match against VfL Bochum in Bochum, Germany, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (right) plays peek-a-boo the son of guard Stephen Curry (center) baby Canon Jack during an awards ceremony after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA...more
Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (33) steals second base from Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp (18) in the seventh inning in Houston, Texas, May 23, 2019. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College students work out at the sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato
CSKA Moscow s Cory Higgins in action with Anadolu Efes Istanbul s Tibor Pleiss during the EuroLeague Final Four Final in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and team mates celebrate with the DFB cup after winning the final against RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A general view of the race at the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Celtic's Scott Brown and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Scottish Cup Final against Heart of Midlothian in Glasgow, Britain, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
General view of Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in action during his first round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the French Open in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump's state visit to Japan
U.S. President Donald Trump plays golf, attends a sumo tournament, dines and meets the emperor on a state visit to Japan meant to showcase the strength of the Japan-U.S. relationship.
Rolling Thunder's last ride through Washington
The Rolling Thunder motorcycles that descend on Washington, D.C. every Memorial Day weekend made their final ride on Sunday, ending a three decades-old tradition that was initially meant to serve to pay tribute to fallen and missing-in-action soldiers.
World march for climate change and the environment
Students around the world walked out of classes to back Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg's demands for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Tornadoes touch down in Missouri
Tornadoes raked across southwest Missouri in the middle of the night, devastating the state capital of Jefferson City.
Suitcase bomb in Lyon
French police are hunting a suspected suitcase bomber after an explosion in the central city of Lyon that injured 13 people, officials said.
amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala
Inside the amfAR gala, the biggest, starriest party at the Cannes Film Festival, where top celebrities help persuade the super-rich to part with their cash to raise money for AIDS research.
Theresa May's tumultuous tenure
Prime Minister Theresa May, once a reluctant supporter of EU membership who won the top job in the turmoil that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum, steps down with her central pledge - to lead the United Kingdom out of the bloc and heal its divisions - unfulfilled.
Key moments from Theresa May's three years as prime minister
Highlights from Theresa May's tumultuous time in office as she bows out after nearly three years as prime minister, defeated by her inability to deliver Brexit.