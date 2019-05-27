Edition:
Week in sports

Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera and Ryan Donk celebrate winning the Super Lig against Istanbul Basaksehir F.K. in Istanbul, Turkey, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Kemal Aslan

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Monaco Grand Prix after the race in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Italian Open in Rome, May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Giuseppe Maffia

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Finland's players celebrate after winning the World Championship against Canada at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Fans react at Jurassic Park as the Toronto Raptors advance to the NBA finals after defeating the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Tony Finau plays a shot from a bunker on the seventh hole during the second round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 24, 2019. Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) shoots the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (3) and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defend during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference finals in Toronto, Canada, May 21, 2019. John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
SC Paderborn 07 players celebrate promotion to the Bundesliga after their match against Dynamo Dresden in Dresden, Germany, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton during practice at the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 23, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak (right) celebrates his goal with left wing David Perron (left) against the San Jose Sharks during game six of the Western Conference Final of the Stanley Cup playoffs in St. Louis, Missouri, May 21, 2019. The St. Louis Blues won 5-1. Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
A Union Berlin fan lets off a flare during the match against VfL Bochum in Bochum, Germany, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Golden State Warriors forward Jordan Bell (right) plays peek-a-boo the son of guard Stephen Curry (center) baby Canon Jack during an awards ceremony after defeating the Portland Trail Blazers in game four of the Western conference finals of the NBA playoffs in Portland, Oregon, May 20, 2019. The Warriors won 119-117 in overtime. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Chicago White Sox catcher James McCann (33) steals second base from Houston Astros second baseman Tony Kemp (18) in the seventh inning in Houston, Texas, May 23, 2019. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, May 23, 2019
College students work out at the sumo wrestling club at Nippon Sports Science University in Tokyo, Japan May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, May 22, 2019
CSKA Moscow s Cory Higgins in action with Anadolu Efes Istanbul s Tibor Pleiss during the EuroLeague Final Four Final in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during the final against Spain's Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 19, 2019. REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli

Reuters / Sunday, May 19, 2019
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski and team mates celebrate with the DFB cup after winning the final against RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
A general view of the race at the Monaco Grand Prix in Monte Carlo, Monaco, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
Celtic's Scott Brown and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Scottish Cup Final against Heart of Midlothian in Glasgow, Britain, May 25, 2019. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 25, 2019
General view of Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in action during his first round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic at the French Open in Paris, France, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 26, 2019
