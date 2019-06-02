Week in sports

Edition:
A participant runs through colored powder during the Colour Run race in Moscow, Russia June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Champions League Final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid, Spain, June 1, 2019. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Andy Ruiz Jr celebrates winning a fight against Anthony Joshua to win the WBA Super, IBF, WBO & IBO World heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden, New York, June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Japan's Kurumi Nara at the French Open in Paris, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Anthony Van Dyck ridden by Seamie Heffernan in action before winning the 4.30 Investec Derby Stakes at Epsom Downs Racecourse, Epsom, Britain, June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) shoots the ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in game one of the NBA Finals in Toronto, Canada, May 30, 2019. Gregory Shamus/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, May 31, 2019
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the ICC Cricket World Cup in London, May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton accompanies Austrian motor racing great Niki Lauda's coffin out of St Stephen's cathedral in Vienna, Austria May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta lifts the trophy as they celebrate winning the Europa League against Arsenal in Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lee Smith

Reuters / Wednesday, May 29, 2019
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter is doused with water by left fielder Marcell Ozuna after hitting a walk-off, one-run single off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Steve Cishek (not pictured) during the tenth inning in St. Louis, Missouri, May 31, 2019. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 01, 2019
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her second round match against Japan's Naomi Osaka at the French Open in Paris, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Union Berlin players celebrate after winning the match against VfB Stuttgart during the Bundesliga relegation playoff match in Berlin, Germany, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
Former skier Lindsey Vonn and ice hockey player P.K. Subban kiss during a French Open match in Paris, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open in Paris, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero at the French Open in Paris, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Prince William celebrates Aston Villa's first goal with former player John Carew during the championship playoff final against Derby County in London, May 27, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
Liverpool's team bus travels past fans during their Champions League victory parade in Liverpool, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
Finland's Miika Koivisto and Canada's Sam Reinhart in action during the Ice Hockey World Championships final in Bratislava, Slovakia, May 26, 2019. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Monday, May 27, 2019
River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo celebrates after the second leg Recopa Sudamericana match against Athletico Paranaense in Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 30, 2019. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, May 30, 2019
Sevilla FC's president Jose Castro attends the wake of Spanish footballer Jose Antonio Reyes, who died aged 35 in a traffic accident, at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain, June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, June 02, 2019
