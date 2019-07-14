Week in sports
Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the Men's Pole vault during the Diamond League in Monaco, July 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada compete in the Women's 10m Synchro Platform Final at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 14. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Liam Williams knocks down Karim Achour during the WBC Silver Middleweight Title at London's O2 Arena, July 13. Action Images/Adam Holt
Romania's Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the Wimbledon final against Serena Williams of the U.S., July 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's national team with the trophy during their FIFA World Cup victory parade in lower Manhattan, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi-final match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at Wimbledon, July 12. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Pool
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after the second round in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland, July 8. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Gremio's Pepe scores their first goal against Vasco da Gama during their Brasileiro Championship match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 13. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the final against Romania's Simona Halep during their Wimbledon final match, July 13. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Lotto Soudal rider Thomas De Gendt of Belgium wins Stage 8 of the Tour de France, July 13. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Team Singapore competes in the swimming competition at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 14. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Spectators try to catch a wristband thrown by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning his quarter final match against Belgium's David Goffin at Wimbledon, July 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, July 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The peloton in action during Stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
