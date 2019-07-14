Edition:
Sun Jul 14, 2019 | 12:30pm EDT

Week in sports

Poland's Piotr Lisek celebrates during the Men's Pole vault during the Diamond League in Monaco, July 12. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Canada compete in the Women's 10m Synchro Platform Final at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 14. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 14, 2019
Liam Williams knocks down Karim Achour during the WBC Silver Middleweight Title at London's O2 Arena, July 13. Action Images/Adam Holt

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Romania's Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the Wimbledon final against Serena Williams of the U.S., July 13. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. women's national team with the trophy during their FIFA World Cup victory parade in lower Manhattan, July 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
A recortador jumps over a bull during a contest in a bullring at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 13. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi-final match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at Wimbledon, July 12. REUTERS/Carl Recine/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso reacts after the second round in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby at Progressive Field in Cleveland, July 8. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, July 08, 2019
Gremio's Pepe scores their first goal against Vasco da Gama during their Brasileiro Championship match in Porto Alegre, Brazil, July 13. REUTERS/Diego Vara

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the final against Romania's Simona Halep during their Wimbledon final match, July 13. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Lotto Soudal rider Thomas De Gendt of Belgium wins Stage 8 of the Tour de France, July 13. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Team Singapore competes in the swimming competition at the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 14. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, July 13, 2019
Spectators try to catch a wristband thrown by Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning his quarter final match against Belgium's David Goffin at Wimbledon, July 10. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer celebrates after winning his semi-final match against Spain's Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, July 12. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Friday, July 12, 2019
The peloton in action during Stage 6 of the Tour de France, July 11. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Thursday, July 11, 2019
