Week in sports

A cat disrupts play in the second half between Mexico's Tigres UANL and the Real Salt Lake during their Leagues Cup game at Salt Lake City, July 24. Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in front of the Arc de Triomphe during stage 21 of the Tour de France, July 28. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado reacts after being called out on strikes against the San Francisco Giants, July 26. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc crashes out of the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim, July 28. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Runners race over the water jump in a steeplechasee heat during the USATF Championships in Des Moines, Iowa. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
Team Italy celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's water polo after defeating Spain in the FINA World Swimming Championships in South Korea, July 27. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
A man jumps from the Old Bridge during the 453rd traditional diving competition in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 28. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2019
Peru's Gladys Tejeda reacts after winning the women's marathon at the Pan American Games in Lima, July 27. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel during practice at the German Grand Prix in Hockenheim, July 26. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Jerry Kelly of the U.S. in action during the second round of The Senior Open Championship at Britain's Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club, July 26. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Reuters / Friday, July 26, 2019
Minnesota Twins third baseman Luis Arraez slides home the against New York Yankees at Target Field in Minneapolis, July 24. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2019
The feet of Canada's Aaron Nusbaum during a men's beach volleyball quarter final match against Ian Satterfield and Mark Burik of the U.S. during the Pan American Games in Lima, July 27. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Saturday, July 27, 2019
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Vinagre celebrates scoring their second goal against Crusaders during their Europa League second qualifying round in Wolverhampton, Britain, July 25. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
England's Jason Roy loses his shoe as he attempts to avoid the ball during their match against Ireland at Lord's Cricket Ground in London, July 25. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2019
The peloton in action on the Pont du Gard during stage 16 of the Tour de France, July 23. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2019
