Week in sports
Cuba's Andy Cruz (R) in action with Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez during the men's light welter 64kg boxing quarter final at the Pan Am Games in Lima, July 29. EUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho riding Ballypatrick SRS falls after a jump at the Pan Am Games in Lima, August 3. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Guatemala's Jorge Vega in action during the men's vault final at the Pan Am Games in Lima, July 31. REUTERS/Susana Vera
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario is tagged attempting to steal third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Aug 2. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in action against Manchester City at London's Wembley Stadium, Aug 4. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Japan's Hinako Shibuno celebrates by kissing the trophy after making a birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the Women's British Open in Milton Keyes, Aug 4. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez during practice at the Czech Republic Grand Prix, Aug 3. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse as she enters Cidade Jardim hippodrome for a training session in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding for the the Brazil Grand...more
Mexico in action during the rhythmic gymnastics 5 balls final at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Aug 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Manchester City players celebrate winning the FA Community Shield after a penalty shootout against Liverpool at London's Wembley Stadium, Aug 4. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
A general view during the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest, August 4. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Canada's Myriam Da Silva reacts to winning silver in the women's welter 64kg boxing final at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Aug 1. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Bugha celebrates his win as the first solo World Champion at the Fortnite World Cup Finals e-sports event at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, July 28. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
USA's Jence Rhoads takes a shot on goal in the women's handball bronze medal match at the Pan Am Games in Lima, July 30. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Canada's Katherine Uchida competes in the rhythmic gymnastics women's ribbon at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Aug 3. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
