Week in sports

Jeane Alves, 30, rides a horse as she enters Cidade Jardim hippodrome for a training session in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Alves is the only active female jockey racing in Sao Paulo, and last year was one of the only two women riding for the the Brazil Grand Prix. Horse racing is a male-dominated sport in Brazil and there are only 5 female jockeys. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

