Week in sports
Crews work to put out a fire on the field from pregame pyrotechnics before a game between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts in Nashville, September 15. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson in action against Newcastle United, September 14. Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Referee Tony Weeks during the fight between Tyson Fury and Otto Wallin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, September 14. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Australia's Tim Paine holds up the Ashes urn as Australia celebrate retaining the Ashes against England at London's Kia Oval, September 15. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Atlanta Falcons tight end Luke Stocker fumbles after a hit by Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, September 15. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Spain's Ricky Rubio celebrates with the trophy after winning the FIBA World Cup after defeating Argentina in the final in Beijing, September 15. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A Dambe boxer punches his opponent during the ancient brutal martial art of Dambe boxing, a sport associated with the Hausa people of West Africa during a weekend match in Dei-Dei, Abuja, Nigeria, Picture taken June 30. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with U.S. Open tennis champion Bianca Andreescu as Canada's Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan (left) looks on at the 'She The North' celebration rally for Andreescu in Mississauga, Ontario,...more
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates winning the San Marino Grand Prix with his team in Misano Adriatico, Italy, September 15. REUTERS/Rafael Marrodan/Photocall3000
Detroit Tigers first baseman John Hicks is doused with water by third baseman Ronny Rodriguez after he hits a walk off grand slam in the 12th inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park in Detroit, September 14. Rick Osentoski-USA...more
Amputee soccer players line up before a friendly match between Ukrainian and Azeri teams in Kiev, Ukraine, September 11. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Barcelona's Gerard Pique celebrates scoring their third goal against Valencia at Camp Nou, September 14. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Fans dressed as Lego men during the Ashes fifth test at London's Kia Oval, September 14. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Chicago Cubs pinch hitter David Bote ducks but is unable to avoid being hit by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Clay Holmes during the sixth inning at Chicago's Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs won 14-1. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Tyson Fury in action with Otto Wallin in Las Vegas, September 14. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
