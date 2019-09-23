Week in sports
McLaren's Lando Norris during practice at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, September 20. REUTERS/Feline Lim
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Team Europe's Roger Federer kisses the trophy after they won the Laver Cup in Geneva, September 22. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph reaches for the end zone but is ruled out of bounds in the first quarter against Oakland Raiders in Minneapolis, September 22. Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek reacts during their match against Inter Milan, September 21. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Cincinnati Reds center fielder Brian O'Grady can't make the catch in the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, September 17. Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
Red Bull KTM Ajo's Brad Binder during the Moto2 race at the Aragon Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain, September 22. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after a missed chance against Atletico Madrid, in Madrid, September 18. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
MotoGP race winner Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda sprays champagne on the podium alongside second placed Andrea Dovizioso of Mission Winnow Ducati Corse at the Aragon Grand Prix, September 22. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Japan's James Moore in action with Russia's Andrey Ostrikov at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ludogorets Razgrad's Claudiu Keseru celebrates scoring their third goal against CSKA Moscow in Razgrad, Bulgaria, September 19. REUTERS/Anton Uzunov
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson scores a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia, September 22. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Sheffield United's John Fleck in action with Everton's Morgan Schneiderlin, September 21. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Arsenal's Calum Chambers scores their second goal against Aston Villa, September 22. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Race winner Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel is sprayed in the face with sparkling wine by third placed Red Bull's Max Verstappen as they celebrate on the podium after the Singapore Grand Prix, September 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Athletico Paranaense's Leo Pereira, Jonathan, Adriano and team mates celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa do Brasil in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 18. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Texas Rangers right fielder Nomar Mazara misses catching a home run from Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel in Houston, September 17. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel celebrates after winning F1 Singapore Grand Prix, September 22. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diogo Jota in action with Crystal Palace's James McArthur and Joel Ward at London's Selhurst Park, September 22. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Internacional fans outside the stadium before their match against Atletico Paranaense in Porto Alegre, Brazil, September 18. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Argentina players look dejected after their match against France during the Rugby World Cup, September 21. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A Houston Texans fan is tackled by security after running onto the field during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Carson, California, September 22. Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
Basel's Kevin Bua celebrates scoring their second goal against Krasnodar with Valentin Stocker and Fabian Frei in Basel, Switzerland, September 19. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Europe's Roger Federer celebrates winning his singles match against Team World's John Isner at the Laver Cup in Geneva, Switzerland, September 22. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy
