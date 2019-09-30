Week in sports
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tonga's Siale Piutau in action with Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez during the Rugby World Cup in Osaka, Japan, September 28. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds a child as she celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in action with West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna, Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates by kissing the trophy on the podium after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 29. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's Player award, USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner...more
Singer Justin Timberlake during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United, in Sheffield, Britain, September 28. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, September 25. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper scores their second try against Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, September 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sandi Morris of the U.S. during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, September 25. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Issa Diop against AFC Bournemouth in Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Meter Final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
McLaren's Lando Norris during practice at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kids play football outside the stadium before Luton Town plays Leicester City in Luton, Britain, September 24. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the Men's 5000 Metres Heats of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates a birdie during the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Kingsbarns, Scotland, Britain, September 27. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
