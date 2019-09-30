Edition:
Week in sports

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
Eleven-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown trains to become Britain's youngest summer Olympian at a skatepark in Huntington Beach, California, September 20, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tonga's Siale Piutau in action with Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez during the Rugby World Cup in Osaka, Japan, September 28. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Tonga's Siale Piutau in action with Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez during the Rugby World Cup in Osaka, Japan, September 28. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Tonga's Siale Piutau in action with Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez during the Rugby World Cup in Osaka, Japan, September 28. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds a child as she celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds a child as she celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce holds a child as she celebrates winning gold in the Women's 100 Metres Final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in action with West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna, Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in action with West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna, Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Bournemouth's Callum Wilson in action with West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna, Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Wales' Alun Wyn Jones in action with Georgia's Beka Gorgadze and Vasil Lobzhanidze during the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Japan, September 23. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates by kissing the trophy on the podium after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 29. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates by kissing the trophy on the podium after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 29. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates by kissing the trophy on the podium after winning the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 29. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's Player award, USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner of the Best FIFA Women's Coach award, USA women's coach Jill Ellis during the Best of FIFA Football Awards in Milan, Italy, September 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's Player award, USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner...more

Reuters / Monday, September 23, 2019
Barcelona's Lionel Messi poses after winning the Best FIFA Men's Player award with the winner of the Best FIFA Men's Coach award, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp, winner of the Best FIFA Women's Player award, USA women's Megan Rapinoe and the winner of the Best FIFA Women's Coach award, USA women's coach Jill Ellis during the Best of FIFA Football Awards in Milan, Italy, September 23. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo
Singer Justin Timberlake during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Singer Justin Timberlake during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Singer Justin Timberlake during the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United, in Sheffield, Britain, September 28. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United, in Sheffield, Britain, September 28. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with Roberto Firmino against Sheffield United, in Sheffield, Britain, September 28. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, September 25. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, September 25. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Minnesota Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz celebrates with teammates in the clubhouse after clinching AL Central Division title against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, September 25. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper scores their second try against Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, September 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper scores their second try against Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, September 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Australia's Adam Ashley-Cooper scores their second try against Wales at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, September 29. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sandi Morris of the U.S. during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Sandi Morris of the U.S. during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, September 29, 2019
Sandi Morris of the U.S. during the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 29. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, September 25. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, September 25. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, September 26, 2019
Portland Timbers fans celebrate after a goal during the second half against the New England Revolution at Providence Park, Portland, Oregon, September 25. Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Issa Diop against AFC Bournemouth in Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Issa Diop against AFC Bournemouth in Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Issa Diop against AFC Bournemouth in Bournemouth, Britain, September 28. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2019
A BASE jumper leaps from Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day during International Jump Malaysia 2019 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 26. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Meter Final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Meter Final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Saturday, September 28, 2019
Christian Coleman of the U.S. celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Meter Final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 28. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
McLaren's Lando Norris during practice at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

McLaren's Lando Norris during practice at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
McLaren's Lando Norris during practice at the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi, September 27. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Kids play football outside the stadium before Luton Town plays Leicester City in Luton, Britain, September 24. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Kids play football outside the stadium before Luton Town plays Leicester City in Luton, Britain, September 24. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
Kids play football outside the stadium before Luton Town plays Leicester City in Luton, Britain, September 24. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the Men's 5000 Metres Heats of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the Men's 5000 Metres Heats of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Braima Suncar Dabo of Guinea-Bissau helps Aruba's Jonathan Busby during the Men's 5000 Metres Heats of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, September 27. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates a birdie during the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Kingsbarns, Scotland, Britain, September 27. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates a birdie during the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Kingsbarns, Scotland, Britain, September 27. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

Reuters / Friday, September 27, 2019
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy celebrates a birdie during the second round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Kingsbarns, Scotland, Britain, September 27. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly...

12:25am EDT
Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

The latest protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal with teenage...

Sep 27 2019
Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Sep 27 2019
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Sep 27 2019

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Rubber bullets and petrol bombs during violent clashes with police in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police fired a water cannon, rubber bullets and tear gas at petrol bomb-throwing protesters in some of the most widespread and violent clashes in more than three months of anti-government unrest.

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

Hundreds of captives, many in chains, freed in Nigeria

As many as 400 males aged from six to 50 were freed from a purported school in northern Nigeria where some had been kept in chains, tortured and allegedly sexually abused.

Children march in second week of climate strikes

Children march in second week of climate strikes

The latest protests for climate action, which builds on last week's marches by millions of kids around the world, culminates in a rally in Montreal with teenage activist Greta Thunberg.

9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk

9-year-old double amputee walks Paris Fashion Week catwalk

Nine-year-old Daisy-May Demetre, whose legs were amputated due to a birth defect, became the first double amputee to walk the runway in Paris Fashion Week, when she modeled for children's wear label Lulu et Gigi inside the Eiffel Tower.

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

World leaders gather in New York for the global body's annual meeting.

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Best of Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry tours southern Africa

Prince Harry followed in his late mother's footsteps with a visit to a de-mining project in Angola that echoed images taken of Princess Diana more than 20 years ago, during his tour of Angola, Botswana and Malawi.

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Sky has no limits as 11-year-old British prodigy eyes Tokyo Olympics

Pro skater, surfing phenom, Dancing with the Stars juniors champion and determined philanthropist Sky Brown is poised to become Britain's youngest ever Olympian at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

