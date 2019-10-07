Edition:
Week in sports

Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, October 6. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Washington Nationals players celebrate in the locker room after winning the National League Wild Card playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, October 1. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, October 02, 2019
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier compete in the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal against Sevilla at Camp Nou, October 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman flips while carrying the ball after being hit by Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (not pictured) in the third quarter at FedExField, October 6. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during their match against Italy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2019
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Poland's Iga Baumgart-Witan, Poland's Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz, Poland's Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik and Poland's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic celebrate winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Russia's Ivan Stretovich at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 6. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
England's George Ford celebrates with team mates scoring their fourth try against Argentina at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, October 5. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters / Saturday, October 05, 2019
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card playoff game, October 2. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2019
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo, October 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
Rai Benjamin of the U.S. reacts after the 4x400 relay final at the at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Sunday, October 06, 2019
