Week in sports
Green Bay Packers cornerback Chandon Sullivan celebrates a second quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, October 6. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Nationals players celebrate in the locker room after winning the National League Wild Card playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers, October 1. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Britain's Toby Harries and Rabah Yousif, Italy's Vladimir Aceti and Matteo Galvan and France's Christopher Naliali and Thomas Jordier compete in the men's 4x400 relay final at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates scoring their first goal against Sevilla at Camp Nou, October 6. REUTERS/Albert Gea
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman flips while carrying the ball after being hit by Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (not pictured) in the third quarter at FedExField, October 6. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jamaica's Tissanna Hickling in action during the women's long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
South Africa's Duane Vermeulen during their match against Italy at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Watford's Ben Foster in action against Sheffield United, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Poland's Iga Baumgart-Witan, Poland's Patrycja Wyciszkiewicz, Poland's Malgorzata Holub-Kowalik and Poland's Justyna Swiety-Ersetic celebrate winning silver at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Russia's Ivan Stretovich at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, October 6. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
England's George Ford celebrates with team mates scoring their fourth try against Argentina at the Rugby World Cup in Tokyo, Japan, October 5. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris reacts after sustaining an injury as Brighton and Hove Albion's Neal Maupay scored their first goal, October 5. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Oakland Athletics in the American League Wild Card playoff game, October 2. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with the trophy after winning the Japan Open in Tokyo, October 6. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rai Benjamin of the U.S. reacts after the 4x400 relay final at the at the World Athletics Championships in Doha. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Next Slideshows
Climate change protests snarl up central London
Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call...
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands...
MORE IN PICTURES
Climate protesters block streets around world
Thousands of climate activists took to the streets of cities around the world launching two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to demand immediate action to cut carbon emissions.
Climate change protests snarl up central London
Climate change protesters blocked traffic across London's government district of Westminster as they launched two weeks of peaceful civil disobedience to call for urgent action to curb carbon emissions.
Abandoned Bible-themed amusement park
Inside Holy Land USA, a now-closed theme park inspired by Bible passages and locales in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Best of the World Athletics Championships
Highlights from the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Emergency rules fail to quell unrest in Hong Kong
Scores of protesters were arrested in violent clashes overnight in Hong Kong that drew the first warning from the Chinese military, after tens of thousands marched peacefully wearing face masks in defiance of colonial-era emergency powers that threaten them with a maximum of one year in prison for hiding their faces.
Protesters take to the streets as Hong Kong imposes emergency powers
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers in a dramatic move that enraged protesters who took to the streets of the Chinese-ruled city within hours.
All the president's men: Supporting actors in Trump's Ukraine scandal
President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating a top rival in the 2020 U.S. presidential election prompted Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats in the House of Representatives to move ahead with an impeachment inquiry, threatening his presidency.
Notable deaths in 2019
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Hong Kong's masks of protest
Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam invoked colonial-era emergency powers banning face masks that many protesters wear to hide their identity due to fears employers could face pressure to take action against them.