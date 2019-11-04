Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 4, 2019 | 2:00pm EST

Week in sports

South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against England in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against England in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against England in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Close
1 / 20
Race participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Race participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Race participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 20
New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown in action with Wales' Hallam Amos during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo, November 1. REUTERS/Issei Kato

New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown in action with Wales' Hallam Amos during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo, November 1. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown in action with Wales' Hallam Amos during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo, November 1. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
3 / 20
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York, November 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York, November 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York, November 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 20
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 20
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China, November 3. REUTERS/Aly Song

Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China, November 3. ...more

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China, November 3. REUTERS/Aly Song
Close
6 / 20
The match between FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC is interrupted after fireworks are let off by the fans, in Berlin, Germany, November 2. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

The match between FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC is interrupted after fireworks are let off by the fans, in Berlin, Germany, November 2. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The match between FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC is interrupted after fireworks are let off by the fans, in Berlin, Germany, November 2. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
7 / 20
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
8 / 20
Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Spun to Run celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans dirt mile in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park in California, November 2. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Spun to Run celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans dirt mile in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park in California, November 2. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Spun to Run celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans dirt mile in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park in California, November 2. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 20
The Washington Nationals Championship Parade travels down Pennsylvania Avenue on the National Mall in Washington, November 2. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals Championship Parade travels down Pennsylvania Avenue on the National Mall in Washington, November 2. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
The Washington Nationals Championship Parade travels down Pennsylvania Avenue on the National Mall in Washington, November 2. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 20
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France, November 3. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France, November 3. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France, November 3. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Close
11 / 20
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green helps up guard Stephen Curry after an injury during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns, October 30. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green helps up guard Stephen Curry after an injury during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns, October 30. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green helps up guard Stephen Curry after an injury during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns, October 30. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 20
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, November 2. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, November 2. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, November 2. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 20
Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 2. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 2. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 2. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 20
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates second place with his brother and Moto2 championship winner Alex Marquez after the Malaysian Grand Prix, November 3. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates second place with his brother and Moto2 championship winner Alex Marquez after the Malaysian Grand Prix, November 3. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates second place with his brother and Moto2 championship winner Alex Marquez after the Malaysian Grand Prix, November 3. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Close
15 / 20
Arsenal's Bernd Leno in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Arsenal's Bernd Leno in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
Arsenal's Bernd Leno in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
16 / 20
Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria reacts during their match against Dijon at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France, November 1. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria reacts during their match against Dijon at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France, November 1. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Friday, November 01, 2019
Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria reacts during their match against Dijon at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France, November 1. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Close
17 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, October 31, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
18 / 20
England's Billy Vunipola and teammates look dejected as they walk past the Webb Ellis Cup losing the Rugby World Cup Final to South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Issei Kato

England's Billy Vunipola and teammates look dejected as they walk past the Webb Ellis Cup losing the Rugby World Cup Final to South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, November 02, 2019
England's Billy Vunipola and teammates look dejected as they walk past the Webb Ellis Cup losing the Rugby World Cup Final to South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
19 / 20
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race at the New York Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race at the New York Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Sunday, November 03, 2019
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race at the New York Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood...

Next Slideshows

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and...

11:45am EST
Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on...

10:55am EST
NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the the New York City Marathon.

8:05am EST
Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Nov 02 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

MTV Europe Music Awards

MTV Europe Music Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Delhi trapped in a toxic smog

Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.

Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead

Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square

Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life.

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests

Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest.

NYC Marathon

NYC Marathon

Highlights from the the New York City Marathon.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Top sports photos of October

Top sports photos of October

A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast