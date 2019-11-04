Week in sports
South Africa's Siya Kolisi celebrates with the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup Final against England in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Race participants in action on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New Zealand's Anton Lienert-Brown in action with Wales' Hallam Amos during the Rugby World Cup Bronze Final in Tokyo, November 1. REUTERS/Issei Kato
President Donald Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy watch a woman carry a card announcing the rounds during a mixed martial arts fight in Madison Square Garden in New York, November 2. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Participants run past Tiananmen Gate during the annual Beijing Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Hungary's Timea Babos and France's Kristina Mladenovic celebrate with the trophy after winning their doubles final match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei and Czech Republic's Barbora Strycova at the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China, November 3. ...more
The match between FC Union Berlin and Hertha BSC is interrupted after fireworks are let off by the fans, in Berlin, Germany, November 2. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard Spun to Run celebrates after winning the Big Ass Fans dirt mile in the 36th Breeders Cup world championships at Santa Anita Park in California, November 2. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Nationals Championship Parade travels down Pennsylvania Avenue on the National Mall in Washington, November 2. Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
Canada's Carolane Soucisse and Shane Firus in action during the Exhibition Gala at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating in Grenoble, France, November 3. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green helps up guard Stephen Curry after an injury during the third quarter against the Phoenix Suns, October 30. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Utah Utes wide receiver Samson Nacua high-fives fans after a win against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium in Seattle, November 2. Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Canelo Alvarez knocks out Sergey Kovalev during their WBO light heavyweight title bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, November 2. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Repsol Honda's Marc Marquez celebrates second place with his brother and Moto2 championship winner Alex Marquez after the Malaysian Grand Prix, November 3. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Arsenal's Bernd Leno in action against the Wolverhampton Wanderers at Emirates Stadium in London, November 2. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Paris St Germain's Angel Di Maria reacts during their match against Dijon at Stade Gaston Gerard in Dijon, France, November 1. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Spain's Rafael Nadal makes his entrance before his round of 16 match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka at the Paris Masters, October 31. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
England's Billy Vunipola and teammates look dejected as they walk past the Webb Ellis Cup losing the Rugby World Cup Final to South Africa in Yokohama, Japan, November 2. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Kenya's Geoffrey Kamworor crosses the finish line to win the elite men's race at the New York Marathon, November 3. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Next Slideshows
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and...
Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests
Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on...
MORE IN PICTURES
MTV Europe Music Awards
Highlights from the MTV Europe Music Awards.
Delhi trapped in a toxic smog
Farm fires raging in neighboring states have sent clouds of smoke floating over the Indian city, posing a health risk to its 20 million residents.
Raging street protests grip Chile
Chile withdrew as the host of an APEC summit next month as raging street protests grip the South American country.
Day of the Dead
Celebrating Dia de los Muertos, when according to beliefs, the dead return to Earth to visit their loved ones.
Defying PM, thousands of Iraqis continue to flood Baghdad square
Thousands of anti-government protesters are defying the prime minister's plea to end protests which he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars and disrupting daily life.
Chaotic weekend of Hong Kong protests
Scores of people were injured in Hong Kong during a chaotic weekend of anti-government protests that left one man in a critical condition, authorities said on Monday, and China called for a tougher stance to end months of unrest.
Top sports photos of October
A selection of some of our top sports photography from October 2019.