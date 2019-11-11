Week in sports
The Seattle Sounders celebrate with the MLS Cup after beating the Toronto FC at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, November 10. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
A general view during play as fans light flares during the match between Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais in Marseille, France, November 10. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
President Trump and first lady Melania look out at the crowd during the N.C.A.A. Division I college football game between Louisiana State University and University of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, November 9. REUTERS/Tom...more
Bahia's Douglas in action with Flamengo's Willian Arao during their Brasileiro Championship match in Rio de Janeiro, November 10. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Thomas Cazeune competes against Jim Aka during the first Chessboxing Fights match, a discipline that alternates between a round of chess and a round of boxing in three minute intervals, in Paris, November 9. REUTERS/Johanna Geron
A Liverpool fan poses outside the stadium before their match against Manchester City at Liverpool's Anfield, November 10. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams celebrates after the Packers defeated the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field, November 10. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
South Africa's Ntando Mahlangu in action during the men's long jump T63 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 10. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Celta Vigo at Camp Nou in Barcelona, November 9. REUTERS/Albert Gea
England's Ellen White celebrates scoring their first goal against Germany in their international friendly at London's Wembley Stadium, November 9. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Kazakhstan's Kolganat Bakbergen in action during the men's javelin throw F46 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 10. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk in action with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne in Liverpool, November 10. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Serbia's Nemanja Matijasevic in action during the men's long jump T47 final at the World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai, November 11. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their second goal against Manchester City at Anfield, November 10. Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine
Independiente del Valle players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Copa Sudamericana in Asuncion, Paraguay, November 9. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring their first goal against Aston Villa with Leander Dendoncker, November 10. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington celebrates his touchdown with running back Jaylen Samuels against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, November 10. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in action with Sheffield United's John Egan in London, November 9. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
President Trump and first lady Melania wave to the crowd during an N.C.A.A. Division I college football game between Louisiana State University and University of Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, November 9. REUTERS/Tom...more
Independiente del Valle's Luis Leon celebrates scoring their first goal against Colon de Santa Fe in Asuncion, Paraguay, November 9. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
